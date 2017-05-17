Feedback
Trump’s Scandals Pummel Wall Street as Stocks Slide Lower

by Lucy Bayly

Wall Street took a battering on Wednesday as the heightened political turmoil in Washington led many investors to seriously question whether President Donald Trump will be able to push through any real pro-business reform measures.

The Dow Jones opened 170 points lower and continued its freefall all morning, at one point shedding 289 points. By midday it settled somewhat, at a low of 20,725 — a loss of over 250 points from Tuesday's close.

Donald Trump Is Having a Very Bad Month 1:54

It's the worst day for stocks since 2016. Financials led the sell-off, with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America all down more than 2 percent.

"This is clearly Washington-driven," Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, told CNBC. "It's a lot like 1998-99, when the market had to deal with the [Monica] Lewinsky scandal."

Seemingly unflappable until now, investors are clearly spooked that the heightened drama in Washington — including the revelation that Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — will swallow up the passage of Trump's promised regulatory reforms and pro-growth agenda. The promise of corporate tax reform in particular was a key factor that propelled the stock market to record highs since Trump's victory in November.

Stocks weren't the only metric impacted by the drama engulfing the White House. The dollar dropped back to pre-election levels; and the "fear" index — the CBOE Volatility Index, which measures the fragility of markets — soared by 20 percent on Wednesday, marking the largest gain in eight months.

Predictions that President Trump would be impeached hit a high of 27 percent on Wednesday, according to the online betting site PredictIt.

"An impeachment proceeding would blow the market away," Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric, told CNBC.

