One-quarter of Americans cop to having a "clutter problem."

Hardly surprising then, that the average home contains 300,000 items. And there's an emotional cost to that. Research conducted for the Huffington Post showed that 84 percent of Americans worry that their homes aren't organized (or clean) enough — and 55 percent of those folks say it's a big cause of stress.

The other toll is financial. All that stuff that's eating up space and energy could actually be translated into more money in your pockets. So what's the best way to pare your surroundings down while simultaneously fattening up your wallets?

We're not talking about having a tag sale, or listing on eBay. There are now apps and websites that allow you to sell specific items in a very targeted way. For example:

The New eBay/Amazon

If you're selling something unusual — or quirky — Bonanza is the place. You'll find rocks and fossils, Elvis platinum records, vintage lunchboxes, and just about everything else. Sellers love it because the ratio of people shopping to people selling is exceptionally high.

The New Craigslist

LetGo, OfferUp, Close5, and Facebook Marketplace are all focused on helping you sell in your local area. Both LetGo and OfferUp have raised considerable money from venture capitalists. LetGo says it has more than 20 million active monthly users.

As always, if you're selling locally try to meet the buyer in a safe, public location. More than 450 million people buy and sell on Facebook every month. And Close5 is owned by eBay.

The New Consignment Stores

TheRealReal, a luxury consignment store, and ThredUp, which is more mainstream, will both take your merchandise and then pay you a percentage of the sale price when it sells.

Poshmark allows you to post it and set the price yourself. You can then interface with the seller and pay the site a fee of $2.95 if it's under $15, or 20 percent if it's over $15.

The New Best for Old Tech

Big stores like Amazon, Apple, BestBuy, and GameStop all have trade in/trade up programs. But you may do better by selling independently. Look at Decluttr, USell, Gazelle, NextWorth and Swappa.

To narrow down the places that might be best for you to sell, make sure you're looking at the following:

How many customers/unique visitors the site/app gets each month. They may publicize this information on their website, or you could ask via a site contact form.

How long it takes to make a sale on average. Ask customer service if information isn't available on website.

Your take-home percentage of the sale. Obviously more is better, but if the merchandise doesn't move, it's meaningless.

How and when you'll get paid. Some sites pay monthly, some hold your cash for 90 days.

Who answers questions from potential buyers and takes care of item shipping? Take into account how much responsibility you want to have.

And once you're ready to go, here are a few tips for selling effectively.