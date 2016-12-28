Make 2017 the Best Year Yet, by Snapping Up These January Travel Deals

Whether you're still on your end-of-2016 vacation or sitting down to plan your 2017 itineraries, January is an affordable and less-crowded time to hit the road.

During Hotel Week NYC, more than a dozen hotels are offering stays for just $100 or $200 a night. Library Hotel

Cheap Stays in the Big Apple

The post-holiday lull is a great, deal-filled time to visit New York City.

During Hotel Week NYC, which runs from January 6 to 15, 2017, more than a dozen hotels that usually charge upwards of $500 a night (such as the Library Hotel, Hotel Giraffe and the Refinery Hotel New York) are offering stays for just $100 or $200 a night.

The city's official tourism site — NYCgo — also lists deals for those heading to New York City in January. From January 17 to February 5, visitors can take advantage of 2-for-1 tickets to a variety of Broadway plays during Broadway Week (Tickets go on sale January 5) and get 2-for-1 tickets to tours, cultural events and performing arts event during NYC Attractions Week, (also January 17 to February 5). NYC Restaurant Week, when hundreds of area restaurants offer prix fixe deals for lunch and dinner, takes place from January 23 to February 10, 2017.

Be an Asheville Cat

Lonely Planet calls Asheville, North Carolina, "Appalachia's most surprising city," and gave it the #1 spot on its list of the top U.S. destinations for 2017.

The honor hasn't spiked prices in Asheville just yet. Right now, 59 Asheville-area hotels are participating in the Peak Perk Package (January 1 - March 31, 2017) and offering special rates along with either a $25 American Express gift card or an Asheville Goods box filled with local products with each stay.

Head to the Slopes — and Save

Check Liftopia for buy-ahead deals on lift tickets and passes at ski resorts in the United States, Canada, Chile, Japan, New Zealand, and Switzerland. Savings can range from 35 to 50 percent over day-of and single-day prices and participating resorts include many on Liftopia's just released list of 2016-2017 Best in Snow awards.

And don't throw away that airplane boarding pass. During the 2016-2017 season your Alaska Airlines boarding pass is good for a variety of perks, including free lift tickets, at popular ski resorts in Alaska, California, Canada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Utah. At Mt. Bachelor, near Bend, Oregon, your boarding pass is good for a free lift ticket and a ski or snowboard equipment rental package the day you arrive.

Don't Give up on Warm Weather Destinations

"January is one of the slowest months in Mexico and the Caribbean," says Ivy Chou at DealsPlus, so if you head that way, "Not only will your hotels and flights be cheaper, you'll also get better service and deal with shorter lines."

Travel advisers and on-line travel agents such as Expedia are a good place to find deals on family-friendly and adults-only, all-inclusive resort vacations packages right now, but Chou notes that 25 percent-off Groupon coupons can often be applied to travel packages on Groupon Getaways.