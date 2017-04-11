United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz issued an apology on Tuesday amid outrage over passenger Dr. David Dao of Kentucky being dragged off an overbooked flight.

In his latest statement Tuesday, Munoz expressed his sympathies and apologized, saying that a "thorough review" of the situation and their policies will take place, the results of which will be shared by Apr. 30.

"The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way," Munoz said in a statement.

"I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right," he added.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media and prompted Munoz to apologize for having to "re-accommodate" customers after a two-hour delay. The confrontation happened on a United Express flight operated by Republic Airways.

Shares of United were down 1.5 percent in late trading Tuesday. Earlier, the shares were among the worst performers in the S&P 500.