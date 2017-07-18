Business Jul 18 2017, 9:46 am ET Explaining ‘Net Neutrality’ by Stephanie Ruhle Share Share Tweet Comment Email Print advertisement A free and open internet is what everyone says they want. So what is the "net neutrality" debate about? Play Facebook Twitter Embed Explaining 4:18 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1000070211613" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stephanie Ruhle Topics Tech News, Velshi & Ruhle First Published Jul 18 2017, 9:46 am ET Next Story Raising the Minimum Wage advertisement advertisement advertisement