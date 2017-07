The uncertainty surrounding health care is destabilizing the market. Without the funding and subsidy payments promised by Obamacare, insurance companies are unwilling to insure less profitable people…effectively creating a death spiral. So who’s fault is that? Here's what works and what is broken in Obamacare.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed For Facts Sake: Is Obamacare in a Death Spiral? 2:14 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog