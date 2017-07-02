Feedback

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

The Senate bill, backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and President Donald Trump, encourages customers to buy insurance with higher deductibles, reduces subsidies that lower deductibles for low-income customers, allows insurers to charge older customers more, and provides more generous subsidies for young people than older people.

Image: McConnell walks to his office in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Jim Lo Scalzo

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

 Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Health Care

The Senate Health Care Bill Would Break Just About All of Trump's Promises

President Donald Trump said his health care would be better and cheaper than Obamacare.

But that's not how things are turning out.

Based on the president's previous statements, people would enjoy lower premiums and deductibles. A replacement would cover everybody, including those with pre-existing conditions. There would be no cuts to Medicaid.

Now, as Senate Republicans finalize their legislation while Trump advocates for its speedy passage, the question is: Does the bill keep the president’s promises?

Here's how Trump's vows on the campaign trail and after taking office stack up against the findings from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office report.

Image: Trumps speaks after the House voted to repeal and replace Obamacare
Jim Lo Scalzo

The Senate Health Care Bill Would Break Just About All of Trump's Promises

The Senate Health Care Bill Would Break Just About All of Trump's Promises

 Read Story

Medicaid Cuts Grow Even Deeper After 10 Years, New CBO Score Shows

WASHINGTON — The Senate health care bill’s Medicaid cuts would grow even deeper after a decade, according to a new report Thursday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, leaving more people without coverage under the government program.

The new report complements the CBO’s main analysis of the Senate bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act, which found Medicaid would spend 26 percent less and cover 15 million fewer people in 2026 if the bill passed.

The Senate bill caps Medicaid spending and, starting in 2025, grows it at a rate of inflation that’s expected to be less generous than either current law or the House bill, which included major cuts as well.

Medicaid Cuts Grow Even Deeper After 10 Years, New CBO Score Shows

Medicaid Cuts Grow Even Deeper After 10 Years, New CBO Score Shows

 Read Story

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

The Senate bill, backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and President Donald Trump, encourages customers to buy insurance with higher deductibles, reduces subsidies that lower deductibles for low-income customers, allows insurers to charge older customers more, and provides more generous subsidies for young people than older people.

Image: McConnell walks to his office in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Jim Lo Scalzo

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

74 Percent. Your Health Care Premium Could Go Up That Much

 Read Story

Just About Every Major Medical Group Hates the GOP Health Care Plans

Senate Health Care Bill Includes Deep Medicaid Cuts

GOP Health Plan Doesn’t Address the Biggest Health Care Problems

House Narrowly Passes GOP Health Care Bill

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Health Care?

Status: Stalled action

Trump vowed a speedy repeal of his predecessor’s signature health care law countless times during the campaign, promising to replace it with “something better” that would lower costs, wouldn't cut Medicaid or take away anyone's insurance.

According to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office and policy experts, the American Health Care Act, the House bill his Republican caucus proposed and Trump endorsed as a way to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and replace it, would have broken all of those campaign promises. The CBO estimated that more people would lose their insurance under the GOP’s proposed replacement than if the party simply repealed Obamacare, and moderate Republicans in the House refused to support it in part because the cuts to Medicaid were too deep. More conservative Republicans, meanwhile, were frustrated that it didn't repeal the law in its entirety. With Democrats united in their opposition and Republicans divided in their support, GOP leaders pulled the bill from consideration.

Trump has said he’s not done working to get a repeal bill — he has gone as far as to threaten to deprive the the ACA of funding in order to tank the existing program — and Republican members of Congress have publicly bounced around ideas for a compromise.

Still, 100 days in, Obamacare remains law.

GOP Health Care Plan Gets Backing From Freedom Caucus After Changes

Poll: 50 Percent Have Little to No Confidence in GOP Health Care Push

advertisement

Top stories

William Campbell / Corbis via Getty Images
Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids

'It's Everywhere Again': Meth Surges in U.S.

U.S. news
Michael Reynolds / EPA
President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Donald Trump
For Colorado Mom, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal

Medicaid Fight Is Deeply Personal For This Colorado Mom

Congress
ISIS Militants Live Among Liberated Civilians in Mosul, Say Residents

'We Know Them Very Well': ISIS Living Among Civilians in Liberated Mosul

World
Health Chief on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

Health Secretary on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement
West Goshen Police Department and Family Photo
Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson

Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Penn. Teen

NBC Philadelphia
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Nightly News
Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon
Photo

Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

World
Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Inside the Philippines Raid That Turned Up Sex-Trade Data

EXCLUSIVE
The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters
Video

The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters

Nightly News
Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom

In Rural America, Medicaid Cuts Threaten to Upend Lives

Politics News
Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

NBC OUT
Qatar Crisis: Deadline to Meet Arab Neighbors' Demands Looms

Deadline to Resolve Qatar Crisis Looms Over Gulf

World
NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

Space