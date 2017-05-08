Feedback

ACLU Sues Feds for Records on Deadly Yemen Raid

The ACLU is suing four federal agencies for records related to the Jan. 29 raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL and civilians, including children.

The civil liberties organization filed a freedom of information request for documents in March and then filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday to force the government to respond.

"After conducting an internal investigation, the government released little information about the circumstances surrounding the Raid, the legal or factual justifications for it, and its consequences," the suit said.

Among the information the ACLU wants is an accounting of the civilians killed in the raid, which erupted in a deadly firefight after, as one senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News, "almost everything went wrong."

The head of U.S. Central Command told Congress between four and 12 civilians were killed, but Human Rights Watch and others have put the toll higher.

The Trump administration has characterized the raid as a huge success. However, NBC News has reported in March that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital.

Image: A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017.
A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017. At least one Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's rebel-held capital killed at least five people on Wednesday, the country's Houthi rebels and medical officials said. Hani Mohammed / AP

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Intel Desk

Iran Test Fires High-Speed Torpedo Sunday

Three senior defense officials report that Iran test-fired a high-speed torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

The Hoot torpedo is still in the testing phase, the officials report, but once it is fully operational it should be able to travel about 12,000 yards (approximately six nautical miles) at a speed of about 200 knots per hour (approximately 250 miles per hour). None of the officials could say whether the test was successful or not.

The USS George HW Bush strike group is in the Gulf right now but all three officials said the test did not pose a threat to U.S. ships or assets in the region.

Two of the officials said that the Iranian military last tested this torpedo in February 2015. 

ACLU Sues Feds for Records on Deadly Yemen Raid

The ACLU is suing four federal agencies for records related to the Jan. 29 raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL and civilians, including children.

The civil liberties organization filed a freedom of information request for documents in March and then filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday to force the government to respond.

"After conducting an internal investigation, the government released little information about the circumstances surrounding the Raid, the legal or factual justifications for it, and its consequences," the suit said.

Among the information the ACLU wants is an accounting of the civilians killed in the raid, which erupted in a deadly firefight after, as one senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News, "almost everything went wrong."

The head of U.S. Central Command told Congress between four and 12 civilians were killed, but Human Rights Watch and others have put the toll higher.

The Trump administration has characterized the raid as a huge success. However, NBC News has reported in March that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital.

Image: A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017.
A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017. At least one Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's rebel-held capital killed at least five people on Wednesday, the country's Houthi rebels and medical officials said. Hani Mohammed / AP

The Internet Search History of an Alleged American ISIS Supporter

Gregory Lepsky appeared in a New Jersey federal courtroom Friday to face charges that he planned to detonate a pressure cooker bomb in New York City in the name of ISIS.

Seamus Hughes of George Washington's Program on Extremism pulled this inventory of the defendant's internet search history from the case file.

Brazil Sentences 8 In Olympics ISIS Terror Plot

Eight men accused of plotting to attack the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on behalf of ISIS were sentenced Thursday.  

The men were found guilty in a Brazilian court of recruiting and promoting terrorism and face sentences that range from five to 15 years in prison. They were arrested in a series of  raids in late July 2016, several weeks before the Games.

They had all pledged allegiance to an ISIS offshoot, authorities said, and discussed a plan to contaminate one of Rio de Janeiro's water reservoirs.

"All of the accused were dedicated to promoting the terrorist organization called the Islamic State through the social networks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said the judge in the case, Marcos Josegrei da Silva.

The suspects, all Brazilian citizens, discussed plans in email threads, and via messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News.

Some celebrated other terrorist attacks, like the shooting at the Orlando nightclub.

It doesn't appear any of them knew each other aside from conversations online and messaging apps.

The convictions are the first under Brazil's new anti-terrorism law. Previously, terrorism was not clearly defined in Brazil and was treated like any other crime; now an individual can face up to 22 years in jail if found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

Image: Suspect charged with plotting to poison Rio de Janeiro's water supply
One of the men sentenced under Brazil's new terrorism law for a plot against the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Court Documents

ISIS Releases Truck Ramming Instructions

The newest issue of the ISIS magazine Rumiyah includes instructions for would-be terrorists about how to kill pedestrians with trucks. In infographic form, the instructions list the characteristics of the ideal vehicles ("slightly raised chassis and bumper"), where to buy, steal or rent the trucks, and the ideal targets.

The latest installment of the magazine's "Just Terror Tactics" feature comes as the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has just sent a warning about truck attacks to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. 

Image: Truck Attacks Poster Propaganda
Truck Attacks Poster Propaganda

Red Star? Try Death Star. Russia Takes Sides on Star Wars Day

We've got a bad feeling about this.

The Russian government jumped on the "May the 4th Be With You" bandwagon by tweeting the message "Come to our side" over a photo of a key Star Wars character.

Han Solo? Nope.

Luke Skywalker? Nah.

Yoda, you ask? Nyet.

The Russian Embassy in the U.K. chose a photo of Darth Vader, a villain bent on galactic domination, to personify itself on what's come to be known as Star Wars Day.

Hopefully it's just a snarky joke from a Twitter account known for trolling. Otherwise, someone tell the Pentagon to fire up the Millennium Falcon.

Trump Deletes Tweet Saying It Was 'Honor' To Host Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas

On Wednesday a tweet from President Trump's account said it had been an honor to host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House. 

"An honor to host President Mahmoud Abbas at the WH today," said the tweet. "Hopefully, something terrific could come out (sic) it between the Palestinians & Israel."

After the tweet, which included a video showing a handshake between Trump and Abbas, had been retweeted thousands of times, it was deleted from Trump's account.

@realDonaldTrump

Iran Submarine Test Fires Cruise Missile, Fails

Iran tried to test-fire a cruise missile from a submarine in the southern Persian Gulf on Tuesday and failed, according to two senior U.S. officials.

One official described the launch as a “basic ejection test,” an exercise to ensure the submarine can launch the missile while submerged.  

The officials both said the test did not appear to be successful.

The submarine was in Iranian territorial waters and did not pose a threat to any U.S. military ships in the region, the officials explained.

The USS George H.W. Bush strike group is operating in the Persian Gulf, supporting military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Skadoosh! Man Who Claimed He Created 'Kung Fu Panda' Gets Two Years in Prison

What's the difference between "Panda Power" and "Kung Fu Panda"? Two years in jail.

That's the sentence given Wednesday to an amateur cartoonist who was convicted of falsely claiming that the DreamWorks studio stole the idea for its hit animated movie from him.

Jayme Gordon, 51, sued DreamWorks for copyright infringement in 2011, demanding $12 million. The studio spent more than $3 million fighting the case, and Gordon has been ordered to pay that amount in restitution.

Massachusetts prosecutors said Gordon had created some characters in the 1990s for a series called Panda Power. After he saw a trailer for "Kung Fu Panda" in 2008, he changed the drawings to match the movie images and claimed Hollywood was ripping him off.

He was caught, prosecutors said, when it was discovered that his revised panda pictures were traced from a 1996 Disney coloring book, even though they were dated several years earlier. At trial, Gordon denied copying them and insisted DreamWorks and Disney had also used his work for movies including "The Incredibles," "A Bug's Life," and "Flushed Away."

Image: Man Attempts to Defraud Dreamworks by Falsely Claiming to have Created Kung Fu Panda
Prosecutors said Jayme Gordon copied his panda drawings from a coloring book and then claimed DreamWorks stole the character from him. DOJ

Former NSA Chief Hayden: Agency Loses Intel, But Gains Politically With Collection Change

The National Security Agency's recent announcement that it will stop collecting American emails that mention people who are foreign intelligence targets will result in a loss of intelligence, but may help the agency politically, former NSA director Michael Hayden says.

"Operationally, they were wiling to pay the price — the NSA is going to lose some good coverage here," Hayden said in a Q & A published Tuesday by the Cipher Brief, an intelligence website. 

The NSA announced on Friday that it would stop collecting communications among Americans that simply mention a foreign intelligence target, and limit the collection to communications between foreigners.

In the past, if an American emailed another American about, say, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, that email might be picked up and stored by NSA.

The decision to stop doing that, Hayden said, is meant to make it easier for Congress to renew the law governing some of NSA's bulk collection, a provision known as section 702. Considered a valuable counter terrorism tool — and a potential invasion of privacy — the law expires this year.

advertisement

Top stories

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General Fired by Trump, Testifies on Flynn Saga Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General Fired by Trump, Testifies on Flynn Saga Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General Fired by Trump, Testifies on Flynn Saga

Yates Testifies: I Told WH That Russia Could Blackmail Flynn

Congress
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file
Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn, Say Officials

Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn, Say Officials

EXCLUSIVE
Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

Nightly News
French Election: Protest Vote for 'Nobody' Was Highest In Half a Century

France Shrugs Off Populism With Huge Vote for 'Nobody'

World
Suspect Aaron Saucedo Arrested in Phoenix Serial Shootings

Suspect Arrested in Phoenix Serial Shootings That Killed 9

BREAKING
advertisement
Susan Walsh / AP, file
Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials

Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials

U.S. news
ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border

This Refugee Camp Is Such an ISIS Hotbed That Military Aircraft Won't Fly Over It

EXCLUSIVE
This Republican Is an Endangered Species

This Republican Is an Endangered Species

Democrats vs. Trump
Suspect in Killing of Boston Doctors Didn't Fire on Cops, Prosecutor Says

Man Accused of Killing Doctor Couple Didn't Fire on Cops

U.S. news
Girl Attacked by Kangaroo at Alabama Animal Park
Video

Girl Attacked by Kangaroo at Alabama Animal Park

U.S. news
Bresha Meadows Case: Teen Offered Plea Deal for Killing Abusive Dad

Ohio Teen Nears Plea Deal for Killing Abusive Dad

U.S. news
Measles Outbreak in Minnesota Caused by Vaccine Skeptics

Anti-Vaccine 'Propaganda' Is Driving Minnesota's Measles Outbreak

Health news
Flier Sues American Airlines After 14-Hour Flight Between Obese Passengers

Passenger Sues After 14-Hour Flight Between Obese Seatmates

Business News
Emmanuel Macron: French 'Knight' Who Overturned Decades-Old Party Politics

France's New Leader: The Young 'Knight' Who Defeated Far-Right — and Married His Teacher

World