Across America With Lester Holt

NBC's Lester Holt goes across America ahead of the Inauguration.

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect Captured by Police

World
Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Resonated

U.S. news
Trump to Germany: You Bring Your Cars Here, You Pay 35 Percent Tax

Autos
Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut on the Moon, Dies at 82

U.S. news
GM to Invest $1 Billion, Create 1,000 Jobs in U.S., Sources Say

Autos
FBI Arrests Wife of Orlando Nightclub Shooter

U.S. news
Monica Crowley Bows Out of Trump Administration Role

Politics News
5 Juveniles Among 8 Shot at Miami MLK Festival

U.S. news
Video

18 Years After Being Kidnapped, Teen Reunites With Parents

U.S. news
Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Pulls Out of Inauguration Event

Presidential Inauguration
More Democratic Lawmakers Refuse to Attend Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Tweeter-in-Chief: Trump to Maintain Personal Handle

Politics News
Ukraine Fears Putin Will 'Step Forward' if U.S. Pulls Back

Ukraine Crisis
This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers

World