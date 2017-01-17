Across America: Voices of Hope and Worry in Sacramento

The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band that has been playing for more than 21 years, will no longer be performing at the Garden State Inauguration Ball, the band announced Monday.
“Our decision is based SOLELY on the and (sic) gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band,” the band said in a statement on their website. “Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.”
Springsteen campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the election and was often a harsh critic of President-elect Donald Trump.
“Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone in September 2016. “The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it's a tragedy for our democracy.”
The band isn’t the first among Trump’s performers to get cold feet. Award-winning Broadway star Jennifer Holliday dropped her inaugural performance last week after facing backlash from the LGBT community.
“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country,” Holliday wrote in letter announcing the decision to fans. “Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs.”
One hundred Washington D.C. restaurants, shops and bars are turning Donald Trump’s Inauguration weekend into a fundraiser for charities like Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union through a fast-growing effort called All In Service DC.
The initiative aims to use the weekend to create “inclusive spaces” in the community; restaurants and businesses choose the amount of funds they want to contribute, and a charity they want to support, before being listed on the website. After launching Dec. 28th with 15 venues on board, they hit 100 on Tuesday morning with D.C. hot spot Bad Saint signing on to support art charity Transformer, the group told NBC News.
All In Service DC spokeswoman Sarah Massey, the publicist who helped get the industry-grown effort off the ground, said the initiative was a "demonstration of love and compassion" and celebration of D.C. diversity.
RareSweets owner Meredith Tomason said she felt the political environment had made reproductive rights and domestic violence a “taboo thing to talk about” so a portion of her profits are going to Planned Parenthood and Becky’s Fund. Both groups will receive half of the 12 percent of profits the bakery is setting aside from the weekend.
Julie Wineinger, the owner of clothing and gift shop Willow, told NBC News she’s giving 10 percent of all sales to Mary’s Center, a health clinic that serves underinsured residents regardless of their ability to pay.
“They do great work, especially in light with potentially millions of people losing healthcare, I think it’s a really important cause right now,” Wineinger said.
Lester Holt is traveling Across America this week to hear the hopes, worries, and expectations of the country’s citizens, as they look ahead to the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.
As Donald Trump talks publicly about the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, Jacob Soboroff travels to Tijuana to see how one company is helping those who have been deported.
The great port-a-potty cover-up of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has been solved.
As workers prepare for the Jan. 20 inauguration, someone placed blue tape over the name of the company — "Don's Johns" — a business which has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events. The tape is blocking out the company's name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee has released what it’s calling the “initial list” of groups who will participate in the parade following President-elect Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.
Those from the Chicago area include a delegation from Bourbonnais’ Olivet Nazarene University, as well as the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team from Three Oaks, Michigan.
The Olivet Nazarene marching band has about 140 members, while the Three Oaks Drill Team has members will include 18 horses.
The drill team has been fundraising to cover the cost of the trip, about $18,000. Members of the team range in age from seven to mid 60’s.
