Across America: Voices of Hope and Worry in Sacramento

The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band that has been playing for more than 21 years, will no longer be performing at the Garden State Inauguration Ball, the band announced Monday.

“Our decision is based SOLELY on the and (sic) gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band,” the band said in a statement on their website. “Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.”

Springsteen campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the election and was often a harsh critic of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone in September 2016. “The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it's a tragedy for our democracy.”

The band isn’t the first among Trump’s performers to get cold feet. Award-winning Broadway star Jennifer Holliday dropped her inaugural performance last week after facing backlash from the LGBT community.

“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country,” Holliday wrote in letter announcing the decision to fans. “Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs.”