Amid Scandal, Trump Says 'Fight, Fight, Fight'

Paging Jim Comey, paging Jim Comey — the Senate wants to talk.
Following an explosive report that the president pressured former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating a former aide, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence sent letters calling for former FBI director James Comey to testify.
They also penned a letter to Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requesting that they preserve any materials prepared by the former Director regarding communications he had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia’s efforts.
The Senate Judiciary Committee requested similar materials Wednesday from both the FBI and the White House "including any audio recordings," according to the a press release.
These requests join similar requests from the House Oversight Committee, who demanded that the FBI turn over all documents that it has about communications between the president and Comey on Tuesday night. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah told NBC News that he'd subpoena it if necessary.
When in doubt, new grads, do what Donald Trump does: Blame the media.
"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," the president said at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in Connecticut. "Over the course of your life, things are not always fair, things happen to you you don't deserve. You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight — never ever give up."
It's the first time the president has spoken since explosive news broke that the president pressured the FBI to stop investigating a former aide. He went on to spin it as a tale of his own perseverance.
"Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media, no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly, you can't let them get you down. You can't let them get in the way of your dreams," the president said. "I guess that's why we won."
“The commission brings two things: It brings an independent body, completely removed from political considerations, giving the country the confidence of knowing that the commission will follow the facts wherever they go,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said at a press conference calling for an independent investigation into Russia's efforts to intervene in the 2016 election. "The result has to have the buy-in in the public."
Some of the intelligence President Trump provided to Russian officials is so secret that American news organizations are still being asked not to report it, two U.S. officials told NBC News.
The requests by U.S. intelligence officials cast doubt on the assertion by the president's aides that the sharing was appropriate.
NBC News' Andrea Mitchell to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson:
"Mr. Secretary, Vladimir Putin is offering congress a transcript of that Lavrov Oval Office meeting. Do you think the Russians were bugging the Oval Office?"
"I would have no way to know that," he responded.
House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed reporters on Wednesday, promising “dispassionate” Congressional oversight of the White House.
“Our job is to be responsible, sober, and focused only on gathering the facts. That is what Congress does in oversight of the executive,” the Wisconsin Republican said, responding to the news that the FBI director had documented a request from the president that he drop the investigation into former aide Michael Flynn. “The point is this: We can’t deal with speculation and innuendo and there’s clearly a lot of politics being played. Our job is to get the facts and be sober about doing that."
Ryan didn't sound dispassionate, though: he sounded frustrated that his own agenda was being overshadowed by the president's scandals.
He stressed that there were two Congressional investigations and an FBI investigation, inquiries he wouldn’t micromanage or speed up to meet media desire.
“We’re not going to try and play to the crowd, or meet a timeline,” he said.
Asked if he had confidence in the president as he left the press conference, the House Speaker said “I do.”
This storm is looking like a hurricane.
After 36 hours of scrambling to respond to reports that the president had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians, the White House is now trying to weather even worse headlines: that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former aide Michael Flynn. The White House has disputed Comey's memo recording the exchange as inaccurate.
So far, the president isn't saying much: Trump ignored shouted questions as he walked from the residence to Marine One.
Looking to see how the Comey/Russia issue is playing outside of Washington? We could get some answers in the upcoming special congressional elections in Montana (May 25) and Georgia (June 20).
While Comey and Russia have been on the back burner in these two races, the Democratic and GOP candidates have taken fundamentally different views on this subject. And a Republican loss in either Montana (where private polling has the GOP candidate ahead 5-8 pts) or Georgia (where it’s a true 50%-50% race) could produce political tremors in Washington.
Montana (race to replace Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke) -- May 25
- GOP candidate Greg Gianforte: "The American people and the people in the FBI had lost confidence in [Comey’s] leadership. I support the president in his decision to ask him to leave," Mr. Gianforte said in an interview," he told the Wall Street Journal.
- Dem candidate Rob Quist: “Greg Gianforte has refused to support an independent investigation and instead has doubled down on his Russian investments. It’s time for [Trump] to come clean and for the American people to know what really happened in 2016," he said in a statement.
Georgia (race to replace HHS Sec. Tom Price) -- June 20
- Dem candidate Jon Ossoff: “Comey’s firing raises severe questions. There should be bipartisan support for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference," he wrote on Twitter.
- GOP candidate Karen Handel: “It’s been clear for some time that FBI Director Comey has lost the confidence of Republicans, Democrats and broader institutions, and his removal as FBI Director was probably overdue,” she said. “I hope that the president will quickly nominate a strong, independent leader as the next director of the FBI and that the Senate will consider the nomination as quickly as possible," she said in a statement.
-- Mark Murray, Senior Political Editor