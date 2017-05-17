Amid Worse Headlines, Trump Ignores Questions

House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed reporters on Wednesday, promising “dispassionate” Congressional oversight of the White House.
“Our job is to be responsible, sober, and focused only on gathering the facts. That is what Congress does in oversight of the executive,” the Wisconsin Republican said, responding to the news that the FBI director had documented a request from the president that he drop the investigation into former aide Michael Flynn. “The point is this: We can’t deal with speculation and innuendo and there’s clearly a lot of politics being played. Our job is to get the facts and be sober about doing that."
Ryan didn't sound dispassionate, though: he sounded frustrated that his own agenda was being overshadowed by the president's scandals.
He stressed that there were two Congressional investigations and an FBI investigation, inquiries he wouldn’t micromanage or speed up to meet media desire.
“We’re not going to try and play to the crowd, or meet a timeline,” he said.
Asked if he had confidence in the president as he left the press conference, the House Speaker said “I do.”
This storm is looking like a hurricane.
After 36 hours of scrambling to respond to reports that the president had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians, the White House is now trying to weather even worse headlines: that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former aide Michael Flynn. The White House has disputed Comey's memo recording the exchange as inaccurate.
So far, the president isn't saying much: Trump ignored shouted questions as he walked from the residence to Marine One.
Looking to see how the Comey/Russia issue is playing outside of Washington? We could get some answers in the upcoming special congressional elections in Montana (May 25) and Georgia (June 20).
While Comey and Russia have been on the back burner in these two races, the Democratic and GOP candidates have taken fundamentally different views on this subject. And a Republican loss in either Montana (where private polling has the GOP candidate ahead 5-8 pts) or Georgia (where it’s a true 50%-50% race) could produce political tremors in Washington.
Montana (race to replace Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke) -- May 25
- GOP candidate Greg Gianforte: "The American people and the people in the FBI had lost confidence in [Comey’s] leadership. I support the president in his decision to ask him to leave," Mr. Gianforte said in an interview," he told the Wall Street Journal.
- Dem candidate Rob Quist: “Greg Gianforte has refused to support an independent investigation and instead has doubled down on his Russian investments. It’s time for [Trump] to come clean and for the American people to know what really happened in 2016," he said in a statement.
Georgia (race to replace HHS Sec. Tom Price) -- June 20
- Dem candidate Jon Ossoff: “Comey’s firing raises severe questions. There should be bipartisan support for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference," he wrote on Twitter.
- GOP candidate Karen Handel: “It’s been clear for some time that FBI Director Comey has lost the confidence of Republicans, Democrats and broader institutions, and his removal as FBI Director was probably overdue,” she said. “I hope that the president will quickly nominate a strong, independent leader as the next director of the FBI and that the Senate will consider the nomination as quickly as possible," she said in a statement.
-- Mark Murray, Senior Political Editor