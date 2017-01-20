Another President Donald?

As America prepares to inaugurate the 45th president of the United States, here's a little-noticed piece of trivia: another U.S. president was also once legally named Donald.

According to court records, Ronald Reagan was legally named "Donald Reagan" for nearly half of his life due to an error on his birth certificate.

According to a Reagan expert quoted by the AP in the 1980s, the county clerk in the town where Reagan was born wrote down the wrong name, a mistake that was not discovered and corrected by Reagan's mother until 1944.