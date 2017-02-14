Feedback

Ben Carson

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

The HUD secretary works to increase home-ownership rates and increase the availability of affordable housing.

  • A neurosurgeon, Carson has no government experience
  • Aids have stated publicly that he does not have the experience needed to run a federal bureaucracy
  • 2016 presidential candidate during the primaries
  • Had expressed interest in other cabinet posts before being nominated
  • Grew up in inner-city Detroit, which Trump has cited as a reason Carson can do the job
Image: File picture of Ben Carson listening to a question from a reporter during a campaign stop in Las Vegas
STEVE MARCUS

Trump 'Thrilled' to Nominate Ben Carson as Housing, Urban Development Secretary

Donald Trump is &quot;thrilled&quot; to nominate Ben Carson as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, his transition team said.

 Read Story
latest posts from Trump Cabinet

Linda McMahon

Administrator of the Small Business Administration

The SBA provides support to small businesses and start-ups.

  • Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
  • Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
  • Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
  • Awaiting a confirmation hearing
  • Has the support of at least one Democratic senator, Chris Murphy of Connecticut
Image: US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NOMINATIONS
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Trump Taps Linda McMahon, Pro Wrestling Maven, to Head Small Business Administration

Donald Trump has picked Linda McMahon, co-founder of pro wrestling company WWE, to lead his Small Business Administration.

 Read Story

Mick Mulvaney

Director of the Office of Management and Budget

The Office of Management and Budget drafts the president's budget and audits the quality of agency programs.

  • Fiscal conservative
  • Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
  • Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
  • Called extreme by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
  • Has acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
  • Awaiting confirmation hearing, no hearing scheduled
Image: Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster

Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina Picked as White House Budget Chief

Mulvaney, who was elected as part of the tea party waves, has embraced shutting down the government in opposition to increasing budgets.

 Read Story

Robert Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Representative

The U.S. Trade Representative is responsible for developing, recommending and negotiating U.S. trade policy

  • Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
  • Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
  • Critic of free trade
  • Awaiting a confirmation hearing
  • Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices 
Image: Robert Lighthizer

Robert Lighthizer Picked as Trump's U.S. Trade Representative: Source

Robert Lighthizer will help spearhead Trump’s push for tougher policies against China and Mexico.

 Read Story

Scott Pruit

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA is responsible for enforcing environmental regulations and recommending policy for the same.

  • Has sued the EPA repeatedly
  • Believes climate change exists
  • Disputes effect human activity has had on climate
  • Oil industry ally
  • Oklahoma Attorney General
  • Lobbied for oil companies while in office
Image:Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt
Aaron P. Bernstein

Scott Pruitt, Trump's Pick to Head EPA, Questions Human Impact on Climate Change

Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to face tough questions about his views on climate change and ties to the fossil fuel industry during his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Read Story

Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Also known as a "permanent representative," the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. represents the United States on the U.N. Security Council and other U.N. assemblies.

  • Former governor of South Carolina
  • Overwhelmingly confirmed by Senate and sworn into post
  • Not much foreign policy experience
  • Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
  • Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
  • Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
  • Does not support a Muslim registry
  • Appears to support NATO
Image: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley
Sean Rayford

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Confirmed as UN Ambassador

The two-term governor faced questions from Democrats over her lack of experience with global affairs but won plaudits from senators for her handling of prickly issues like Russia and UN actions toward Israel during her confirmation hearings.

 Read Story

Reince Priebus

Chief of Staff

Previous to the Trump administration, the president's chief of staff was the highest-ranking White House Employee. With the creation of the White House chief strategist role, the chief of staff shares the role of highest-ranking employee.

  • Former chair of the Republican National Committee
  • Widely supported within the Republican party
  • Vying for influence with Trump advisers Bannon and Kushner
  • A potentially calming force on the administration
  • The highest-level traditional politician within the Trump Administration
Image: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus enters a joint press conference on Jan. 27, 2017.
Jim Lo Scalzo

Donald Trump Names Reince Priebus Chief of Staff, Steve Bannon as Chief Strategist

The chairman of the RNC, who remained loyal to Trump despite controversies, is set to become Trump&#039;s chief of staff.

 Read Story

David Shulkin

Secretary of Veteran's Affairs

The Secretary of Veteran's Affairs oversees the management of veteran's healthcare, cemeteries, monuments and benefits.

  • Current undersecretary for health at the VA
  • Unanimously confirmed for the post in 2015
  • Has been praised by veterans organizations
  • Would be the first non-veteran to lead the VA
  • Vowed to "straighten out the VA"
Image: David Shulkin, the Under Secretary of Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Jan. 9, 2017, in New York.
Evan Vucci

Donald Trump Picks David Shulkin, Current Obama Appointee, to Lead Veterans Affairs

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he would name David Shulkin to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

 Read Story

John Kelly

Secretary of Homeland Security

The Secretary of Homeland Security oversees the agency's national security and emergency preparedness responsibilities.

  • Retired Marine four-star general
  • The first non-civilian to lead DHS
  • Will be responsible for implementing Trump's immigration proposals
  • Was confirmed and sworn into his post
  • Supports a technological wall over the physical border wall Trump has proposed
Image: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears with retired Marine Corps General John Kelly outside the main clubhouse after their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster
MIKE SEGAR

Trump Chooses Gen. John Kelly to Lead Homeland Security

The retired four-star general headed the U.S. Southern Command and led Marines during some of the most intense fighting in Iraq.

 Read Story

Rick Perry

Secretary of Energy

The Secretary of Energy manages nuclear waste and and safeguards America's nuclear armament, in addition to considering environmental protections.

  • Previously said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy (later said he regretted the remarks)
  • Pledged to modernize the country's nuclear stockpile
  • Wants to promote domestic energy production in "all forms"
  • Promised to rely on scientific data when making climate change decisions
  • Former governor of Texas
Image: Energy Secretary-designate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster

Energy Department Sec. Nominee Rick Perry: 'I Regret' Calls to Nix Agency

“My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking,” Perry said Thursday.

 Read Story

Betsy DeVos

Secretary of Education

As head of the Department of Education, the Secretary of Education is the President's primary adviser on federal education policy and programs.

  • Longtime supporter and advocate for school choice and voucher policies
  • Has spent millions lobbying for voucher programs
  • Supports requiring the government to pay for private and charter school tuitions
  • Refused to rule out defunding public schools
  • Longtime Republican donor
  • Lacks experience in public education
  • Daughter-in-law of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos, who Forbes estimates is worth $5.1 billion
  • Praised by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush
  • Criticized by pro-public education groups
Image: Betsy DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education
Brendan Smialowski

Senate Dems Grill Betsy DeVos, Trump's Education Secretary Pick

DeVos would be in charge of making Trump&#039;s campaign promise to use $20 billion in federal funds to create school choice programs a reality.

 Read Story
