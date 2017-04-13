Feedback

The Better Way to Tie Your Shoes

Are you tying your shoes all wrong? Here's the better way.

KCNA / Reuters
EXCLUSIVE

Family Reeling After 13-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Self on Instagram Live

U.S. news
Oprah Honors Henrietta Lacks, the Woman Who Changed Modern Medicine

Nightly News
Thomas Demetrio: Who Is the Lawyer Taking on United Airlines?

U.S. news
Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters
U.S. news
North Carolina Politician Under Fire for Comparing Abraham Lincoln to Hitler

U.S. news
7 Pep Talks to Blast Through Creative Blocks

Better / Careers
Boy, 8, Takes Dad's Van to McDonald's After Learning to Drive from YouTube Videos

U.S. news
Saturn's Moon Enceladus Shows More Signs It Could Support Alien Life

Mach / Space
Sikh Americans Launch Ad Campaign That Looks to Push Back on Hate

Asian America
VA Hospital in Washington D.C. Is Dirty, Disorganized, Inspector Finds

Health news
Wisconsin Manhunt: Suspect's Letter to Trump Warned of System of Greed

U.S. news
Mount Everest: Nepali Man, 85, Aims to Become Oldest Person to Climb Peak

World