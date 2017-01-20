Bikers Clad in Leather Will Serve As Trump's 'Wall of Meat'

About 50 members of Bikers for Trump wearing leather and chomping cigars are gathered in John Marshall park, at 4th and Pennsylvania, next to the Canadian Embassy. Obviously they don't have motorcycles with them and are not carrying weapons (as they often do) because we are in a secure area.

Leader Chris Cox tells NBC News about 300-500 bikers came to D.C. They attended the concert at the Lincoln Memorial last evening.

The bikers have a permit and will have a band playing here when Donald Trump goes in to the Capitol for lunch.

"I hope we don't run into protesters" Cox told NBC News, adding they will be a "wall of meat" if Trump needs protection from the crowd.