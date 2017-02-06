Feedback

'Build the Wall': Can Donald Trump Keep His Promises on Immigration?

Donald Trump rooted his presidential run in promises to fix the nation’s broken immigration system, announcing his bid for the White House with a controversial condemnation of Mexican immigrants. With chants of "build the wall" rising from campaign rallies across the nation, Trump promised to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States while vowing make Mexico pay for a "big, beautiful wall" between the two countries. Trump, making unsubstantiated claims of higher rates of crime and violence perpetrated by immigrants, also promised to do away with so-called "Sanctuary Cities," communities that offer a measure of protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants. 

Trump said during his campaign at various points that limiting refugee and Muslim immigration in the United States would make the nation safer, and proposed a Muslim ban which he later said would actually be a ban on travel from nations with a “history of terrorism.” He said he’d make it harder to enter the U.S. illegally, while making a “a big, beautiful door” for legal immigrants.

In the wake of his election, Trump's rhetoric on the wall has shifted slightly: The wall might include portions of fence, he said in one interview, while promises to make Mexico pay the wall quickly turned into suggestions that America will pay for the wall and Mexico will pay America back.

After his inauguration, Trump quickly signed immigration-related executive orders: One authorizing the building of the wall, though still lacking details on how it will be paid for, another aimed at stripping federal funds from Sanctuary Cities, and still another banning travel from seven majority-Muslim nations and indefinitely barring Syrian refugees.

