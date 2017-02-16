Can Trump 'Open the Mines' Like He Said He Would?

“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”

He promised 25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and energy industries while gutting regulations he says are hurting job creation.

We’ll watch for jobs lost and jobs created, how regulations on the chopping block change industry, and monitor how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy. We'll look particularly to see if the big tax cuts Trump has championed create jobs and help the working-class voters he has argued will most benefit.