Candidate Trump Made Some Really Big Promises. Let's Track President Trump's Reality.

President Donald Trump campaigned, and won, on larger-than-life promises.

From the bold (create 25 million jobs) to the specific (he won't eat another Oreo until Nabisco moves production back to the United States) to the wildly aspirational (“I will give you everything”), Trump offered up so many promises during his presidential bid that it was hard to know at times where bravado ended and his policy agenda began.

Amid a laundry list of promises, a set of primary goals emerged: Curb immigration, repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, create jobs for Americans, defeat 'radical Islamic terror' and rebuild American infrastructure, to name a few. His core promises defied party-line politics as much as they stuck to them, and united a surprising coalition of voters that drew historically white, working-class Democrats into a conservative coalition that fueled the reality television star to a surprising victory in November.

In the hands of an outsider candidate bent on shaking up Washington D.C., it was a triumphant strategy. But those promises are now the very high bar the Trump presidency will be judged against as he grapples with the realities of his first-ever elected office, a complex global economy, and a divided nation. Now he's got to tackle broad catchphrase pledges — "build the wall" and "so much winning" — with policy, working with a Republican-led Congress filled with the "establishment" politicians he derided throughout his campaign and Democratic lawmakers intent on opposing much of his agenda.

Does a 'drain the swamp' order establishing a federal hiring freeze hurt American job seekers? What happens if Trump’s efforts to boost the natural gas industry, as promised, hurt the coal industry, which he also pledged to revive?

With this tracking tool, we'll chart the success of his presidency using 10 core goals as a lens, examining how Trump approaches his promises through governance.