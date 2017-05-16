Catching up on Trump Intel Stories? Five Things to Read

Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote a internal memo in which he said that President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a source close to Comey told NBC News on Tuesday.

The memo was part of a paper trail Comey built documenting what he believed to be Trump's campaign to derail the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian ties to his presidential campaign.

A second source, a former federal law enforcement official, also confirmed the existence of the memo to NBC News.

The unclassified memo was first reported by The New York Times.

- National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian, Reporter Alex Johnson, National Correspondent Peter Alexander