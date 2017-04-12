Chicago Men Charged With Conspiring To Aid ISIS

Two men from the Chicago suburb of Zion have been charged in federal court with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

Joseph D. Jones, AKA Yusuf Abdulhaqq, and Edward Schimenti, AKA Abdul Wali, both 35, are accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, providing cellphones they believed would be used in explosives, and driving an undercover source to O'Hare airport with the belief the source was headed to Syria to fight for ISIS.

According to the criminal complaint, Schimenti told the source to "drench that land with ... blood."

Court papers say the pair befriended three individuals thinking they were fellow ISIS devotees, but two were undercover FBI employees and the third was cooperating with law enforcement.

The men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.