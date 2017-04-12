Chicago Men Charged With Conspiring To Aid ISIS

Two men from the Chicago suburb of Zion have been charged in federal court with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.
Joseph D. Jones, AKA Yusuf Abdulhaqq, and Edward Schimenti, AKA Abdul Wali, both 35, are accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, providing cellphones they believed would be used in explosives, and driving an undercover source to O'Hare airport with the belief the source was headed to Syria to fight for ISIS.
According to the criminal complaint, Schimenti told the source to "drench that land with ... blood."
Court papers say the pair befriended three individuals thinking they were fellow ISIS devotees, but two were undercover FBI employees and the third was cooperating with law enforcement.
The men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Earlier today Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned Parliament that Pyongyang might be able to kill Japan's citizens with poison-tipped missiles.
"There is a possibility that North Korea already has a capability to deliver missiles with sarin as warheads," said Abe. His alarm was echoed by warnings in South Korean media.
Foreign militaries and intelligence agencies have long believed North Korea is deeply involved in chemical weapons research and production. In 2015, the Pentagon told Congress North Korea "likely possesses a CW stockpile" and likely had "the capability to produce nerve, blister, blood, and choking agents."
The Pentagon also said "North Korea probably could employ CW agents by modifying a variety of conventional munitions, including artillery and ballistic missiles."
Abe was going a step further, suggesting the North has now actually weaponized sarin, the same nerve agent used by Syria on civilians last week.
The Japanese are very aware of what nerve agents can do. In 1995, a Japanese cult killed 12 people and made thousands ill on rush-hour trains with sarin. And South Korea, China and Japan are all in range of North Korean non-nuclear missiles.
Without providing specifics, U.S. officials told NBC News that what Abe fears is within the realm of possibility — the North is technically capable of delivering sarin by missile. But the same officials note the U.S. does not have "certainty" on what chemical weapons the North possesses, in what quantities, or whether their chemicals are weaponized, because the North continues to be a "difficult intelligence target."
It's more than 10 times bigger than the next biggest bomb in the U.S. conventional arsenal, but not big at all compared to a nuclear weapon.
Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, said the explosive power of even the smallest U.S. nuke, the B-61 bomb, is "an order of magnitude" larger than the GBU-43.
"The smallest nuclear weapon in the U.S. arsenal has an explosive yield of 0.3 kilotons of TNT, meaning 300 tons. This bomb, at 21,000 pounds, is only 10 tons. It doesn't come close," said Kristensen. "Even the biggest conventional bomb we can load onto a plane is miniscule."
The B-61 bomb, only deployed in Europe, is a tactical weapon that can be used to destroy city centers or large-scale troop concentrations.
The GBU-43, also know as a MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast) is also about half the size of the smallest U.S. nuke ever built, the Davy Crockett artillery shell, which was retired in the 1960's.
Ironically, Thursday's bombing occurs during a defense community debate on whether to build smaller nukes. "We have people arguing for new mini nukes," said Kristensen. "Here you have a case where the U.S. felt all it needed was a conventional whopper."
The story spread in bond markets in New York and Asia on Monday. China, according to a rumor that circulated largely via social media, was "massing" 150,000 troops on its border with North Korea. The timing of the alleged troop movements, coupled with reports of possible U.S.-China discussions of what to do about Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, was cited by analysts as one reason interest rates on bonds were creeping up.
Was there any substance to the rumor? Not according to senior U.S. military and intelligence officials. There was no "massing." As many as 250,000 Chinese troops are always operating in northeastern China, and the U.S. did not see any sign Beijing had moved them closer to the Yalu River, which separates North Korea from China.
Financial analysts were not surprised. Fake financial news has a longer history that any other kind of false reporting. Some people repeat rumors because they believe them to be fact. Others, however, may be tempted by the knowledge that "news" of impending doom can move markets. There is money to be made before the news is proven true or false. The advent of social media and high-speed trading just adds to the possibilities.
One Pentagon official told NBC News, in language too profane to publish, that that's exactly what he thought happened with the China troop tale.
Chinese authorities are now offering rewards of up to $72,000 for Beijing residents who turn in spies, and the cartoons they created as part of the campaign show Western agents tempting locals with cash.
The "incentive measure" was issued Monday by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security, according to the official newspaper of the Communist Party. The People’s Daily reported growing concern in China’s capital city because of "an increased number of international exchanges and outbound visitors."
The measure doesn’t specifically mention U.S. spies, but in recent months, authorities have cited increased attempts at espionage by both the CIA and Britain’s MI6, working with "subversive and separatist" elements inside China.
The two animated videos created for the campaign — one for adults, another for kids — tell citizens what to look suspicious signs to look for. The bad guys in the videos are clearly Westerners. Informants have three ways to snitch, including a phone hotline, snail mail and in-person reports to security agents. Rewards range from 100,000 up to 500,000 renminbi ($72,487 U.S).
Citizens who fabricate reports, however, will be punished.
After Trump fired Flynn in February for lying about his foreign connections, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster took over the role.
Since then, the administration has been moving to conduct what's been called a "Flynn erasure" by ridding the council of ties to the former adviser. Last Wednesday, White House chief strategist and former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon was removed from the council — a sign that McMaster could be making his mark his the team.
An administration source told NBC News that McMaster is "looking around widely" both inside and outside the administration for a new deputy to replace McFarland.
After being nominated by the president, McFarland would still have to be confirmed by the Senate for the ambassadorship.
The Trump Organization and chef José Andrés have settled a legal dispute that started nearly two years ago when Andrés backed out of a plan to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to NBC owned-and-operated station WRC.
Terms of the deal, announced in a joint statement by Andrés' and The Trump Organization, are confidential.
In 2015, the D.C. chef, himself an immigrant, backed out of a plan to open a restaurant in the hotel after he was offended by then-candidate Trump's statements "disparaging immigrants." The Trump Organization and Andrés sued each other.
On Friday, Andrés said in a statement he was "pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends."
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The two highest-ranking leaders on Penn State University's board said Thursday a fellow trustee should immediately step down over comments aimed at people he described as "so-called victims" of Jerry Sandusky.
Chairman Ira Lubert and Vice Chairman Mark Dambly called trustee Al Lord's comments offensive and embarrassing to the board majority, the university community and sexual assault victims.
"We strongly condemn them," Lubert and Dambly said in a statement sent to reporters by the university's office of strategic communications. "Members of this board must hold themselves to a higher standard and represent our university with respect for all."
Lord did not return a phone message seeking comment.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 82 people from 26 nations during a five-day operation in metropolitan D.C., according to NBC owned and operated station WRC.
Sixty-eight of the people arrested between March 26 and March 30 had previous criminal convictions for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug addiction, said ICE in a statement. All but three were arrested in Virginia.
Included in the arrests were a 50-year-old second lieutenant in command of the Somalian National Security Service, known for its human rights abuses, and a 47-year-old Ethiopian national convicted of felony cocaine distribution.
According to ICE, two people arrested had ties to the Central American MS-13 gang, which has been linked to several murders in the D.C. area -- including the killing of a 15-year-old girl.
Eight of those arrested had no known criminal records, other than overstaying visas or ignoring final orders to leave the country.
The American Psychological Association is devoting a special issue of the American Psychologist to articles about what makes some people terrorists. One of the more concerning findings for law enforcement may be that, according to one of the articles in the issue, "No single mental health disorder appears to be a predictor of terrorist involvement." Another article compares the effectiveness of coercive interrogation of terror suspects with building rapport and finds that rapport produces more results: "Tactics such as sleep deprivation, exposure to heat and cold and stress positions actually impair recall, damaging the value of any information generated."