CIA Creates New Korean Mission Center, Won't Say Who Runs It

The Agency announced late Tuesday that it has established a "Korea Mission Center" to "harness the full resources, capabilities, and authorities of the Agency in addressing the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea." The CIA also announced that Director Mike Pompeo has named a "veteran intelligence officer" to run the center — but declined to name the officer for security reasons.
Both publicly and privately, the agency has said North Korea has been one of, if not the most, difficult of intelligence targets.
"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," said Pompeo. "It also reflects the dynamism and agility that CIA brings to evolving national security challenges."
Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden says he will block the nomination of Donald Trump’s pick to be the top Treasury intelligence official until Treasury’s anti-money-laundering agency produces documents requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee related to Trump.
Sen. Wyden says he will maintain a hold on the nomination of Sigal Mandelker to be under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence until the documents are produced.
This week, Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, announced that the committee had asked the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for records relating to President Trump and his associates.
"I have stated repeatedly that we have to follow the money if we are going to get to the bottom of how Russia has attacked our democracy," Wyden said. "That means thoroughly review any information that relates to financial connections between Russia and President Trump and his associates, whether direct or laundered through hidden or illicit transactions. The office which Ms. Mandelker has been nominated to head is responsible for much of this information."
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia told NBC News the Senate Intelligence Committee is meeting today to review material about Russia's meddling in the U.S. election — and that today is also the deadline for former Trump aides Mike Flynn and Carter Page to provide documents requested by the committee.
"The first round of information requests we made to General Flynn and some of the others were due today and we're going to be discussing first steps," said Warner, the committee's ranking Democrat.
"We've gotten word that we're getting some [documents]. Obviously some of the others, like Flynn, I'm not holding my breath on."
Three senior defense officials report that Iran test-fired a high-speed torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.
The Hoot torpedo is still in the testing phase, the officials report, but once it is fully operational it should be able to travel about 12,000 yards (approximately six nautical miles) at a speed of about 200 knots per hour (approximately 250 miles per hour). None of the officials could say whether the test was successful or not.
The USS George HW Bush strike group is in the Gulf right now but all three officials said the test did not pose a threat to U.S. ships or assets in the region.
Two of the officials said that the Iranian military last tested this torpedo in February 2015.
The ACLU is suing four federal agencies for records related to the Jan. 29 raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL and civilians, including children.
The civil liberties organization filed a freedom of information request for documents in March and then filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday to force the government to respond.
"After conducting an internal investigation, the government released little information about the circumstances surrounding the Raid, the legal or factual justifications for it, and its consequences," the suit said.
Among the information the ACLU wants is an accounting of the civilians killed in the raid, which erupted in a deadly firefight after, as one senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News, "almost everything went wrong."
The head of U.S. Central Command told Congress between four and 12 civilians were killed, but Human Rights Watch and others have put the toll higher.
The Trump administration has characterized the raid as a huge success. However, NBC News has reported in March that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital.
Eight men accused of plotting to attack the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on behalf of ISIS were sentenced Thursday.
The men were found guilty in a Brazilian court of recruiting and promoting terrorism and face sentences that range from five to 15 years in prison. They were arrested in a series of raids in late July 2016, several weeks before the Games.
They had all pledged allegiance to an ISIS offshoot, authorities said, and discussed a plan to contaminate one of Rio de Janeiro's water reservoirs.
"All of the accused were dedicated to promoting the terrorist organization called the Islamic State through the social networks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said the judge in the case, Marcos Josegrei da Silva.
The suspects, all Brazilian citizens, discussed plans in email threads, and via messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News.
Some celebrated other terrorist attacks, like the shooting at the Orlando nightclub.
It doesn't appear any of them knew each other aside from conversations online and messaging apps.
The convictions are the first under Brazil's new anti-terrorism law. Previously, terrorism was not clearly defined in Brazil and was treated like any other crime; now an individual can face up to 22 years in jail if found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
The newest issue of the ISIS magazine Rumiyah includes instructions for would-be terrorists about how to kill pedestrians with trucks. In infographic form, the instructions list the characteristics of the ideal vehicles ("slightly raised chassis and bumper"), where to buy, steal or rent the trucks, and the ideal targets.
The latest installment of the magazine's "Just Terror Tactics" feature comes as the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has just sent a warning about truck attacks to law enforcement agencies across the U.S.