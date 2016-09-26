Clinton's Last-Minute 2016 Debate Prep Includes an 'Affable Trump'

Hillary Clinton is doing more debate prep at a hotel near her Westchester home today, including mock rehearsals featuring an "affable Trump," NBC News reports.

The planning has evolved away from a focus solely on a more caustic rival, according to reporting from NBC's Kelly O'Donnell. Sources say, “We are betting now that most of our preparations are into dealing with the possible curve-ball that Trump comes out being more subdued.”

"She is going to leave nothing on the table. She is best when she over-prepares," a campaign aide told NBC's Andrea Mitchell.

As in previous sessions, long-time former aide Philippe Reines will play Donald Trump in the practice session.

While the Clinton prep team had completed run-throughs with a “combative and bombastic” Trump, there has been in the past day or two a shift to include Reines portraying a “gracious Trump.” In this rehearsal, Reines as Trump crafted an opening statement that acknowledged the historic nature of the Clinton candidacy and congratulated her on that achievement of being the first woman nominated by a major party. The Trump stand-in spoke about the importance of breaking this glass ceiling in his faux opening statement.

Clinton has also been preparing for the kind of Trump who could deliver personal insults but her focus during the final stage of preparations is to be ready for a “more subdued Trump.”