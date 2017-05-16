Feedback

Comey Wrote Memo Saying Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Investigation: Sources

Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote a internal memo in which he said that President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a source close to Comey told NBC News on Tuesday.

The memo was part of a paper trail Comey built documenting what he believed to be Trump's campaign to derail the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian ties to his presidential campaign.

A second source, a former federal law enforcement official, also confirmed the existence of the memo to NBC News.

The unclassified memo was first reported by The New York Times.

- National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian, Reporter Alex Johnson, National Correspondent Peter Alexander

Democrats, Intelligence Officials Warn Trump Disclosures Put Lives At Risk

Along with potentially alienating a key U.S. intelligence gathering partner, President Donald Trump may have directly put people in danger by disclosing classified information to Russian officials during a meeting last week.  

Some Democratic lawmakers and former intelligence officials warned that, depending on what exactly Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the lives of those gathering the intel provided by Israel to the U.S. may now be at risk.

“They may have agents in the field using a sensitive collection system. They may have an electronic collection system. Whatever it is, Israel is going to be pulling it out right now because they are not going to take any chances that whoever they have that is this close to ISIS is going to survive for the next 24 hours,” Malcolm Nance, a former U.S. intelligence official, said on MSNBC on Tuesday.  

Democrats as well cautioned in broad terms that Trump’s disclosures could also put U.S. lives in danger. However, it remains largely unclear what exact information the president reportedly shared and how it would directly threaten American lives.

“Revealing classified information at this level is extremely dangerous and puts at risk the lives of Americans and those who gather intelligence for our country,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Monday.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said the information Trump divulged to the Russians was “wholly appropriate” while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer did not confirm the intelligence came from his country, but said in a statement that Israel "has full confidence in our intelligence sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump."

- Political Reporter Andrew Rafferty

How Some GOP Senators Answered Questions on Trump Intel Report

  1. Sen. Rand Paul, while jogging away from a reporter: “No comment.”
  2. Sen. Ted Cruz: “Just call our press office — I'm headed to the health care meeting."
  3. Sen. John Hoeven: “We need to get more information on it.”
  4. Sen. Chuck Grassley: “I'm going to wait until I get a briefing, a secure briefing on it, before I make any statement on that.”
  5. Sen. Marco Rubio: “I'm not disputing it, I'm not admitting it, I just want to know more.” 
  6. Sen. Tim Scott, asked if he had an opinion outside a Senate hearing: “None.”
  7. Sen. Mitch McConnell: "I think we can do with a little less drama from the White House.”
  8. Sen. Jeff Flake: "It would be nice to have a drama-free week."

Israeli Ambassador: Nothing to See Here

Amid confirmation by NBC News and The New York Times that Israel was the source of the highly classified intelligence the president reportedly disclosed to Russian diplomats, the Israeli ambassador is out with a statement seemingly aimed at smoothing over the charged situation.

"Israel has full confidence in our intelligence sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump," Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer said

Flashback: What Republicans Have Said About Mishandling Classified Info

Spoiler alert, they were not fans.

Israel Was Source of Intelligence Trump Shared With Russia: Sources

Disputing McMaster, Some U.S. Intel Officials Don't Believe Sharing Was 'Appropriate'

Two U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News that many people inside the U.S. intelligence community dispute National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster’s characterization that President Donald Trump’s sharing of sensitive terrorism intelligence with the Russian foreign minister was “appropriate.”

The reason White House counter terrorism adviser Tom Bossert alerted the CIA and the NSA shortly after the meeting, these officials said, is that Trump shared intelligence about the laptop bomb threat derived from a partner country.  

McMaster confirmed that Trump also disclosed the city in ISIS-held Syria from which that intelligence emanated.

McMaster said in a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, “It was nothing that you would not know from open source reporting.”

But U.S. intelligence officials are concerned that the disclosure could compromise the source of the information, will lead the partner to stop sharing and will make other countries reluctant to share intelligence with the United States.

- MSNBC Politics Managing Editor Dafna Linzer and National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian

 

Sen. John Cornyn Doesn't Want to Lead the FBI, After All

That didn't last long.

After interviewing to lead the FBI — and the nation's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia — on Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn pulled his name from consideration Tuesday. He drops out amid a flurry of explosive reports that the president gave highly classified intelligence to Russian diplomats. 

"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate," he said in a statement.

After Visiting With Turkey's Erdogan, Trump Calls Russia Meeting 'Successful'

Amid reports that he compromised America's national security by revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump boasted that the meeting in question was a success. 

"We had a very, very successful meeting with the Russian minister," the president said after joint remarks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "We’re going to have a lot of great success over the next years, and we want to get as many people to help fight terrorism as possible."

Image: US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the press in the Roosevelt Room
US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 16, 2017. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

Back When Things Were Normal, There Was a Process for Sharing Info With Russia

Normally, when the U.S. government wants to share intelligence with Russia, there is an elaborate vetting process, current and former officials say. Sometimes the reports are marked “REL Russia,” for “releasable Russia.”

“There is a process for sharing releasable intelligence with the Russians,” Eric Pelofsky, a former National Security Council senior director, told NBC News. “For the president, it could take a few hours — and it would be sanitized in a way that would be respectful of the risk. And, likely as part of that process, our intelligence community would engage our intelligence partner so that we would not jeopardize the continuing flow of intelligence from them.”

-National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian

 

