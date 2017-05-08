Coming up on NBC News

Feedback

May 9

8:00amET: Barack Obama Delivers Speech in Milan

Top stories

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General Fired by Trump, Testifies on Flynn Saga

Yates Testifies: I Told WH That Russia Could Blackmail Flynn

Congress
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file
Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn, Say Officials

Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn, Say Officials

EXCLUSIVE
Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

Nightly News
French Election: Protest Vote for 'Nobody' Was Highest In Half a Century

France Shrugs Off Populism With Huge Vote for 'Nobody'

World
Suspect Aaron Saucedo Arrested in Phoenix Serial Shootings

Suspect Arrested in Phoenix Serial Shootings That Killed 9

BREAKING
Susan Walsh / AP, file
Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials

Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Say Officials

U.S. news
ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border

This Refugee Camp Is Such an ISIS Hotbed That Military Aircraft Won't Fly Over It

EXCLUSIVE
This Republican Is an Endangered Species

This Republican Is an Endangered Species

Democrats vs. Trump
Suspect in Killing of Boston Doctors Didn't Fire on Cops, Prosecutor Says

Man Accused of Killing Doctor Couple Didn't Fire on Cops

U.S. news
Girl Attacked by Kangaroo at Alabama Animal Park
Video

Girl Attacked by Kangaroo at Alabama Animal Park

U.S. news
Bresha Meadows Case: Teen Offered Plea Deal for Killing Abusive Dad

Ohio Teen Nears Plea Deal for Killing Abusive Dad

U.S. news
Measles Outbreak in Minnesota Caused by Vaccine Skeptics

Anti-Vaccine 'Propaganda' Is Driving Minnesota's Measles Outbreak

Health news
Flier Sues American Airlines After 14-Hour Flight Between Obese Passengers

Passenger Sues After 14-Hour Flight Between Obese Seatmates

Business News
Emmanuel Macron: French 'Knight' Who Overturned Decades-Old Party Politics

France's New Leader: The Young 'Knight' Who Defeated Far-Right — and Married His Teacher

World