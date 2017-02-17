Feedback

Congressional Black Caucus Says Trump Ignored Letter Asking for Cooperation

Image: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during a news conference July 20
Alex Wong

In a press conference, Trump accused African-American Rep. Elijah Cummings of cancelling a planned sit down for political reasons.

 Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Unity

ICE Arrests Transgender Woman Seeking Help for Domestic Violence

Donald Trump's Campaign Energized Anti-Muslim Hate Groups, SPLC Says

Congressional Black Caucus Says Trump Ignored Letter Asking for Cooperation

The Promise: Unite a Divided Nation by Being 'President for All Americans'

After he spent years pushing the false, racially-charged conspiracy that President Barack Obama was born in Africa, Donald Trump ran a deeply divisive and controversial presidential campaign. He labeled Mexican immigrants as criminals, accused a federal judge of bias due to his Mexican heritage, proposed banning Muslims from traveling to the United States, and threatened to sue women who accused him of sexual misconduct after a 2005 audiotape leaked showed Trump bragging about touching and kissing women without their consent. 

As president-elect, however, Trump promised to unite America, something that will be a high bar for the most unpopular president in modern polling history. 

 "To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people. It's time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me," Trump said in his victory speech on election night. 

We'll watch for how Trump turns these words into actions: How do his policies affect the groups who felt most alienated by his campaign? What do his poll numbers say about his progress in uniting the country? What does the data show from civil rights groups?

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

advertisement

Top stories

Sgt. Shawn Coolman / U.S. Marine Corps/AP
Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser

Harward Turns Down Offer to Be National Security Adviser

BREAKING

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Robert Durst
Huge Growth in Anti-Muslim Hate Groups During 2016: SPLC Report

Anti-Muslim Hate Groups Nearly Tripled During Election Year: Report

U.S. news
Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores to Tank Company's Stock

Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores

U.S. news
advertisement
Elaine Thompson / AP
Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple

Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple, Washington Supreme Court Rules

OUT News
FBI Arrests Man Who Allegedly Planned Dylann Roof-Style Attack

FBI Arrests Man for Planning Dylann Roof-Style Attack

U.S. news
'Into the Animal's World': BBC Series Shines Light on Climate Change

'Into the Animal's World': BBC Shines Light on Climate Change

TV
Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church
Video

Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church

Latino
Kim Jong Nam Death: A Brief History Of Poisoning Assassinations

Kim Jong Un Sibling's Slaying: Poison Assassins Have Struck Before

World
Two Pregnant Women Retested Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

Two Women Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

Zika Virus Outbreak
#DayWithoutImmigrants: One-Day Strike Closes Businesses Around Country

What Would We Do Without Them? Immigrants Asked to Stop Work for a Day

U.S. news
NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

Mach / Innovation
OutFront: #StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

#StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

NBC Out & Proud