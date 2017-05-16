latest posts from Latest
‘Crisis of Credibility’: Schumer Comes Out Swinging
In a seven-minute speech on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the release of transcripts of Trump's meeting with the Russian foreign minister.
A few choice quotes.
- “If this report is in indeed true, it would mean that the president may have badly damaged our national security, nothing less, and in several ways."
- “If the reporting is accurate, in one fell swoop, the president could have unsettled our allies, emboldened our adversaries, endangered our military and intelligence officers world over and exposed our nation to greater risk.”
- “Following so closely after Mr. Comey's firing which was rationalized to the press and the American public in several different ways over the course of a week, this administration now faces a crisis of credibility.”
- “The truth, as it were, sits atop shifting sands in this administration.”
Senators Sound Off (Or Dodge) On Trump Intel Story
Senators are under siege today, and no, it's not the midterms.
With an army of reporters traipsing the Senate floors, Republicans and Democrats alike are all being asked: What do you think of Trump's intel disclosure?
"Loose lips sink ships," declared Delaware Democrat Sen. Tom Carper outside a Senate Finance Committee meeting, while Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow was more blunt in her declaration that "the president is dangerous."
Republicans bobbed and weaved.
Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio said he'd reached out to the White House for answers.
"If it's accurate, it's concerning," South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune said carefully.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott ducked when asked if he had any comment: "None."
With Critical Intel on Line, McConnell Complains of 'Drama'
Amid explosive reports that the president's disclosure to Russian diplomats risks a critical source in the fight against ISIS and potentially damages America's intelligence abilities globally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday complained that the "drama" wasn't allowing the focus to be on regulations and repealing Obamacare as much as he'd hoped.
"I think we can do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda which is deregulations, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare," he told reporters.
Here's How the White House Will Defend Intel Disclosure
The White House outlined its planned defense against the reports on the president sharing intelligence with Russian diplomats in a memo, shared at the administration's "morning communications briefing."
Here’s the key defenses:
- The White House will emphasize that "sources, methods, and military operations" were not jeopardized.
- They will stress that senior cabinet and national security advisers were there, and agree conversations were “appropriate, legitimate and an important part of America’s efforts to combat the global terrorist threat."
None of this contradicts the crux of the Washington Post story, that intelligence was shared that jeopardizes a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.
Critics Hit President for Tweeted Defense of Disclosures
Trump critics — Democrats, Republicans, and commentators — lambasted the president's defense to sharing infomation on Twitter this morning. Here's a sampling.
President Trump Responds to Reported Disclosures
The president responded early Tuesday morning to reports that he revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats. His defense that he has the right to share info comes after the White House sought to deny that anything inappropriate had happened.
Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republicans who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is out with a statement Tuesday on the Washington Post report, calling the alleged disclosure of classified info to Russian officials by President Donald Trump "very troubling."
Here's her full statement.
"The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security. There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the President has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee should be briefed on this important issue immediately."