U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Immigration Border Crisis
Oscars
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Video
Photo
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
Dear Mr. President, 'Save the Environment...'
Your Messages
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Devote Yourself to Protecting...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Solve Better Education for Special Needs Kids...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Law and Order Must Include Justice.'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'I Have Two Moms...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Support Rail Transportation...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Bring People Together...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Make People of Color Feel Safe...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Look Out for the Minorities...'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Do Some Good.'
13 hours ago
Dear Mr. President, 'Respect the Paris Agreement!'
Top stories
Harrer / Pool via EPA
Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'
White House
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Expected to Sign Border Wall Funding Order: Official
Immigration Border Crisis
China Pushes Back on Trump Admin Over Disputed Islands
Exclusive
Trump Signs Orders Advancing Keystone, Dakota Pipelines
White House
Photo
NOAA's New Satellite Reveals Earth in Stunning Detail
Space
WH Press Secretary Reiterates Trump's Belief in False Voter Fraud Claims
U.S. news
(C) POOL New / Reuters / Reuters
Condom Scandal: Knights of Malta Head Quits in Pope Spat
World
Live Cop Show Delivers News of Man's Death to Family
U.S. news
Ex-Badlands NP Worker Hijacks Account to Tweet Climate Data
U.S. news
Snake-Catching India Tribe Hunts Pythons in Everglades
NBC Miami
Cold Blooded: Website Sends Dippin' Dots to WH Press Secretary
U.S. news
Hunt for Missing Woman Finds Car in High Desert
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Websites
OUT Politics and Policy
2-Year-Old Missing After Storms Kill 20 Across South
U.S. news
Cancer Deaths Fall, Unless You're Poor
Cancer