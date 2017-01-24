Feedback

Dear Mr. President, 'Save the Environment...'

latest posts from Your Messages

Dear Mr. President, 'Devote Yourself to Protecting...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Solve Better Education for Special Needs Kids...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Law and Order Must Include Justice.'

Dear Mr. President, 'I Have Two Moms...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Support Rail Transportation...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Bring People Together...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Make People of Color Feel Safe...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Look Out for the Minorities...'

Dear Mr. President, 'Do Some Good.'

Dear Mr. President, 'Respect the Paris Agreement!'

Top stories

Harrer / Pool via EPA
Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'

Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'

White House
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall: Administration Official

Trump Expected to Sign Border Wall Funding Order: Official

Immigration Border Crisis
Beijing Pushes Back on Trump Admin Over Disputed Islands in South China Sea

China Pushes Back on Trump Admin Over Disputed Islands

Exclusive
Trump Signs Orders Advancing Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines

Trump Signs Orders Advancing Keystone, Dakota Pipelines

White House
White House Press Secretary Doubles Down on Trump's Debunked Illegal Voter Claim

WH Press Secretary Reiterates Trump's Belief in False Voter Fraud Claims

U.S. news
(C) POOL New / Reuters / Reuters
Knights of Malta Head Resigns in Spat with Pope over Condom Scandal

Condom Scandal: Knights of Malta Head Quits in Pope Spat

World
Family Says TV Show Broadcast Shooting Victim Before They Knew He Was Dead

Live Cop Show Delivers News of Man's Death to Family

U.S. news
Ex-Badlands National Park Employee Hijacked Account to Tweet Climate Data: Official

Ex-Badlands NP Worker Hijacks Account to Tweet Climate Data

U.S. news
Snake-Catching India Tribe Hunts Pythons in Everglades

Snake-Catching India Tribe Hunts Pythons in Everglades

NBC Miami
New Website Sends Dippin' Dots Ice Cream to WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer With One Click

Cold Blooded: Website Sends Dippin' Dots to WH Press Secretary

U.S. news
Hunt for Missing Woman Finds Car in High Desert

Hunt for Missing Woman Finds Car in High Desert

NBC Los Angeles
Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Federal Websites

Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Websites

OUT Politics and Policy
Georgia 2-Year-Old Missing After Storms Kill 20 Across South

2-Year-Old Missing After Storms Kill 20 Across South

U.S. news
Cancer Deaths Rise in Poor States, Fall Everywhere Else

Cancer Deaths Fall, Unless You're Poor

Cancer