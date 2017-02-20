Feedback

DHS Memos Reveal Possible Reach of Immigration Order

In line with Trump's executive order, one draft memo directs the hiring of 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents and 500 "Air &Marine Agents/Officers." ICE, meanwhile, would be able to hire 10,000 additional agents "as well as additional operational and m

 Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Immigration

DHS Memos Reveal Possible Reach of Immigration Order

Lawmakers, After Meeting With ICE, Say All Undocumented Immigrants at Risk of Deportation

Was It Legal for ICE to Arrest Young Immigrant With DACA Status?

Trump Signs Executive Order to Start Wall Construction, but It's Not That Simple

Trump signed an executive order ordering construction to begin on the southern border of the United States, as well as ordering the hiring of 15,000 immigration officials and Border Patrol agents. He doesn't yet have the budget (Reuters reported that based on an internal DHS report, it would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take more than three years to construct) and there's a number of other barriers to building, well, the kind of barrier he's proposed.

Benjy Sarlin reports:

The wall was the headline grabber, but it could take years to plan, fund, and build, and faces serious geographic and legal constraints along the way. Much of the border, especially in Texas, runs along private property, through state and national parks, and through areas with natural barriers that already limit illegal crossings.

Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

Trump Bars Refugees and Citizens From Seven Muslim-Majority Nations

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Fix America's Immigration System By Building the Wall, Deporting Millions

President Donald Trump rooted his White House bid in a vow to curb immigration, rework the nation's broken system, and deport millions. His repeated condemnation of undocumented immigrants — particularly those from Mexico — featured heavily in his year-long campaign. 

With chants of "build the wall" rising from campaign rallies across the nation, Trump promised repeatedly to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living here and to make Mexico pay for a "big, beautiful wall" between the two countries. Trump, making unsubstantiated claims of higher rates of crime and violence perpetrated by immigrants, also promised to do away with so-called "Sanctuary Cities," communities that offer a measure of protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants. 

As terror attacks rocked different parts of the world in the months leading up to the election, Trump also said immigration reform would make the nation safer, advocating for a Muslim ban that he later retooled as a travel ban on people from countries with a "history of terrorism." Thus far, executive orders have targeted both legal and illegal immigration.

advertisement

Top stories

Chris O'Meara / AP
Donald Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation Donald Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation Donald Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation

Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation

U.S. news
Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
Kushner Took a Stricter Approach on Ethics Than Trump, Emails Show

Kushner Took a Stricter Approach on Ethics Than Trump

EXCLUSIVE
Former CIA Director Panetta: Building Loyalty With Intel Can Help Stop Leaks

Panetta Explains What Would Help Stop Leaks for Trump

Donald Trump
Employees Across U.S. Fired After Joining 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest

Dozens Fired for Joining 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest

U.S. news
McCain Warns Suppressing Press 'Is How Dictators Get Started'

McCain Warns Suppressing Press 'Is How Dictators Get Started'

Politics News
advertisement
Philipp Guelland / EPA
Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press, Unlike Trump Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press, Unlike Trump Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press, Unlike Trump Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press, Unlike Trump

Unlike Trump, Defense Secretary Mattis Has No Issues With Press

Politics News
Homeland Security Memos Detail How Trump Could Detain and Deport

DHS Memos Reveal Possible Reach of Immigration Order

U.S. news
Cop Killed, 30 People Injured in Blast Near Colombia Bullfighting Ring

Cop Killed, 30 Hurt in Blast Near Colombia Bullfighting Ring

World
Uber to Investigate 'Abhorrent' Sexual Harassment Allegations

Uber to Investigate 'Abhorrent' Sexual Harassment Allegations

Tech News
Democrats Are Eager to See the End of the Race for DNC Chair

Democrats Are Eager to See the End of DNC Chair Race

Politics News
US Aircraft Carrier, Warplanes and Destroyer Begin 'Routine Operations' in South China Sea

U.S. Carrier Begins 'Routine' Patrol in South China Sea

World
Family Donates Slain 11-Year-Old Chicago Girl Takiya Holmes' Organs

Family Donates Organs of Slain Chicago Girl Takiya Holmes

NBC Chicago
'Not My President's Day': Thousands Protest at Anti-Trump Rallies Across U.S.

The Biggest Anti-Trump Rallies Planned for President's Day

Donald Trump
Scientists Say They've Discovered a Hidden Continent Under New Zealand

Scientists Claim They've Found a Massive Lost Continent

World