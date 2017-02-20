DHS Memos Reveal Possible Reach of Immigration Order

latest posts from Immigration
Lawmakers, After Meeting With ICE, Say All Undocumented Immigrants at Risk of Deportation
Trump Signs Executive Order to Start Wall Construction, but It's Not That Simple
Trump signed an executive order ordering construction to begin on the southern border of the United States, as well as ordering the hiring of 15,000 immigration officials and Border Patrol agents. He doesn't yet have the budget (Reuters reported that based on an internal DHS report, it would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take more than three years to construct) and there's a number of other barriers to building, well, the kind of barrier he's proposed.
The wall was the headline grabber, but it could take years to plan, fund, and build, and faces serious geographic and legal constraints along the way. Much of the border, especially in Texas, runs along private property, through state and national parks, and through areas with natural barriers that already limit illegal crossings.
Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals
The Promise: Fix America's Immigration System By Building the Wall, Deporting Millions
President Donald Trump rooted his White House bid in a vow to curb immigration, rework the nation's broken system, and deport millions. His repeated condemnation of undocumented immigrants — particularly those from Mexico — featured heavily in his year-long campaign.
With chants of "build the wall" rising from campaign rallies across the nation, Trump promised repeatedly to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living here and to make Mexico pay for a "big, beautiful wall" between the two countries. Trump, making unsubstantiated claims of higher rates of crime and violence perpetrated by immigrants, also promised to do away with so-called "Sanctuary Cities," communities that offer a measure of protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants.
As terror attacks rocked different parts of the world in the months leading up to the election, Trump also said immigration reform would make the nation safer, advocating for a Muslim ban that he later retooled as a travel ban on people from countries with a "history of terrorism." Thus far, executive orders have targeted both legal and illegal immigration.