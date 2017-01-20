Did You Know...

Feedback

In Which We Dissect Trump's Style of Speech

When President-elect Donald Trump gives his inaugural address Friday, his advisers say he will outline a vision for "one America."

But whether he can stitch together a compelling and convincing message will rely on something that has become Trump's trademark: his unique way with words.

Putting aside partisan politics — and based on Trump's pattern of speech, his phrasings and diction — does the next president of the United States have a style that can be persuasive enough to bring Americans together?

Nikita Biryukov

Dresses and Prayer: Inauguration, a Day of Tradition

After an election won by an unconventional candidate, Inauguration Day will likely be a return to traditions that have held for decades, if not longer.

When President-elect Donald Trump meets President Obama at the White House before being sworn in, he will be following an example set in 1877 by Rutherford B. Hayes, who, after a historically contentious election, met with Ulysses S. Grant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. before heading to the Capitol building.

The morning prayer service the president-elect and incoming First Lady Melania Trump attend at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the morning of Trump’s inauguration was first enshrined as an inaugural tradition by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, when they attended the same service before FDR’s inauguration in 1933.

There are traditions for Melania Trump alone to follow, too. Since William Howard Taft took office, first ladies have been donating their dresses to the Smithsonian Museum’s “The First Ladies Collection.” Melania Trump, a former model, is expected to carry on the tradition.

The luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has welcomed every incoming president since 1953, save one. At former President Jimmy Carter’s request, there was no luncheon in 1977.

Even the location of inauguration is a tradition, this one started by Ronald Reagan, who was the first president to be sworn in on the west front of the Capitol building.

The Obama’s have their share of tradition to follow. In addition to meeting the President-elect before the first family and first family to-be head to the Capitol, the Obamas will leave Washington aboard Marine One, as every departing First Family has done since 1977.

The Protest Scene Outside DeploraBall

Trump Inaugural Address Unlikely to Set Records

When Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on Friday, he will be continuing a tradition with more than 200 years of history behind it.

Every president since George Washington’s election in 1789 has given an address upon (or shortly before) taking the oath of office. But there have been some changes since the 18th century.

The earliest inaugurations were held in the chambers of congress. But during his first inauguration in 1829, Andrew Jackson was sworn into office on the east front portico of the U.S. Capitol.

President Ronald Reagan would later spawn today’s tradition of delivering an address from the Capitol’s west front terrace, overlooking the National Mall and its many inaugural patrons.

While Trump has promised a brief address, it’s unlikely his speech will be shorter than Washington’s second inaugural address, which lasted for all of 135 words and consisted solely of Washington acknowledging his election and pledging to uphold his office and explaining the oath needed to occupy it.

It’s also unlikely that Trump will go the way of William Henry Harrison, who famously delivered the longest inaugural address of any U.S. president without donning a coat on a cold, wet day. He died one month later after contracting pneumonia, becoming the shortest-serving U.S. president and the first to die in office.

What's Next, USA: The Deportees

Voters Hopeful but Anxious About Trump

In a battleground state that went to Pres.-elect Trump, voters told NBC Nightly News that they are both excited and anxious as the new president comes to power.

Hanging With the D.C. Pot Group Rolling Joints for Inauguration Day Protest

DCMJ, an advocacy organization that helped pass the marijuana legalization law in D.C., plans to "smoke out" Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 by passing out at least 4,200 marijuana cigarettes, or joints, near Dupont Circle. They then plan to march toward the National Mall and light up at exactly four minutes and 20 seconds into the president-elect's speech, protesting both the new president and his pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

T-1 Day Till Trump Gets Sworn In

Anti-Trump Protesters Pepper Sprayed on Eve of Inauguration Outside 'DeploraBall' in D.C.

Anti-Trump Protesters Pepper Sprayed on Eve of Inauguration

Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football

Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football

Can Trump's Style of Speech Work in His Favor to Unite Country in Inaugural Address?

Can Trump's Way With Words Unify in His Inaugural Address?

Obama's Last Full Day On Job Filled With Nostalgia and Thank You Calls

How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office

Mexican Drug Lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Extradited to U.S.

Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Arrives in U.S. to Face Charges

President Obama Grants 330 Commutations in Historic Final Act

Obama's Final Batch of Commutations Is Largest in History

Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Trump's Inauguration Is This Boy's Dream Trip
Trump's Inauguration Is This Boy's Dream Trip

Energy Department Sec. Nominee Rick Perry: 'I Regret' Calls to Nix Agency

Rick Perry Has a Change of Heart on Energy Department

Growing Up Barack: Meet Three Boys Named After President Obama

These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama

Accused Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd Makes First Court Appearance, Goes on Profane Tirade

Orlando Cop Killer Suspect Snaps at Judge in Tirade

'Frosty White Hell': Massive Rescue Forges On After Avalanche Buries Italian Resort

Rescue Forges On After Avalanche Buries Italian Resort

Dennis Hastert Wants Sex-Abuse Accuser to Return Hush Money

Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert Wants His Hush Money Back

Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War

The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.

