Disputing McMaster, Some U.S. Intel Officials Don't Believe Sharing Was 'Appropriate'

Two U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News that many people inside the U.S. intelligence community dispute National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster’s characterization that President Donald Trump’s sharing of sensitive terrorism intelligence with the Russian foreign minister was “appropriate.”
The reason White House counter terrorism adviser Tom Bossert alerted the CIA and the NSA shortly after the meeting, these officials said, is that Trump shared intelligence about the laptop bomb threat derived from a partner country.
McMaster confirmed that Trump also disclosed the city in ISIS-held Syria from which that intelligence emanated.
McMaster said in a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, “It was nothing that you would not know from open source reporting.”
But U.S. intelligence officials are concerned that the disclosure could compromise the source of the information, will lead the partner to stop sharing and will make other countries reluctant to share intelligence with the United States.
Amid confirmation by NBC News and The New York Times that Israel was the source of the highly classified intelligence the president reportedly disclosed to Russian diplomats, the Israeli ambassador is out with a statement seemingly aimed at smoothing over the charged situation.
"Israel has full confidence in our intelligence sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump," Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer said
After interviewing to lead the FBI — and the nation's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia — on Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn pulled his name from consideration Tuesday. He drops out amid a flurry of explosive reports that the president gave highly classified intelligence to Russian diplomats.
"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate," he said in a statement.
Amid reports that he compromised America's national security by revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump boasted that the meeting in question was a success.
"We had a very, very successful meeting with the Russian minister," the president said after joint remarks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "We’re going to have a lot of great success over the next years, and we want to get as many people to help fight terrorism as possible."
Normally, when the U.S. government wants to share intelligence with Russia, there is an elaborate vetting process, current and former officials say. Sometimes the reports are marked “REL Russia,” for “releasable Russia.”
“There is a process for sharing releasable intelligence with the Russians,” Eric Pelofsky, a former National Security Council senior director, told NBC News. “For the president, it could take a few hours — and it would be sanitized in a way that would be respectful of the risk. And, likely as part of that process, our intelligence community would engage our intelligence partner so that we would not jeopardize the continuing flow of intelligence from them.”
"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster said. "What I'm saying is that the premise of that article is false, that the president had any kind of conversation that was inappropriate or that there was a lapse national security at all."
The White House aide sought to spin the leak to the Washington Post as the real problem, but left more questions unanswered than not. Asked why a White House aide Thomas P. Bossert reached out to the directors of American intelligence agencies about the meeting, he suggested it was "out of an abundance of caution." Asked how the president decided to disclose the information, McMaster declined to say exactly how the president came to that decision.