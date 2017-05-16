Disputing McMaster, Some U.S. Intel Officials Don't Believe Sharing Was 'Appropriate'

Two U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News that many people inside the U.S. intelligence community dispute National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster’s characterization that President Donald Trump’s sharing of sensitive terrorism intelligence with the Russian foreign minister was “appropriate.”

The reason White House counter terrorism adviser Tom Bossert alerted the CIA and the NSA shortly after the meeting, these officials said, is that Trump shared intelligence about the laptop bomb threat derived from a partner country.

McMaster confirmed that Trump also disclosed the city in ISIS-held Syria from which that intelligence emanated.

McMaster said in a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, “It was nothing that you would not know from open source reporting.”

But U.S. intelligence officials are concerned that the disclosure could compromise the source of the information, will lead the partner to stop sharing and will make other countries reluctant to share intelligence with the United States.

- MSNBC Politics Managing Editor Dafna Linzer and National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian