Do It Better: Lunge

Achy knees? Here's one move that may surprise you

Israel Was Source of Intelligence Trump Shared With Russia: Sources

Intelligence Trump Shared With Russia Came from Israel

U.S. news

DNC Staffer's Murder Draws Fresh Conspiracy Theories

DNC Staffer's Murder Draws Fresh Conspiracy Theories

White House
North Korea's Missile Program Is Progressing Faster Than Expected: South Korea

Kim Jong Un's Missile Program Progresses Faster Than Expected: S. Korea

North Korea
Marcus Hutchins 'Saved the U.S.' From WannaCry Cyberattack on Bedroom Computer

IT Expert 'Saved the U.S.' From Cyberattack Using Computer in His Bedroom

Hacking of America
Four Plead Guilty in Fatal Fraternity Hazing Case

Four Plead Guilty in Fatal Fraternity Hazing Case

Asian America
Bill Cosby Says He Won't Testify at Sexual Assault Trial

Cosby Speaks But Says He Won't Testify at Sex Assault Trial

Bill Cosby Scandal
From Death Row to Freedom: The Long Journey of James Dennis

From Death Row to Freedom: Man's Emotional Walk Home

EXCLUSIVE
Can We Use Sound Waves to Fight Cancer?
Video

Can We Use Sound Waves to Fight Cancer?

Mach / Science
Henderson Island: 38M Pieces of Trash Washed Ashore From Pacific Ocean

38M Pieces of Trash Found on Uninhabited Pacific Island

World
The Great California Bee Heist: Authorities Identify Russian-Ukrainian Suspect

Authorities ID Russian Suspect in Great California Bee Heist

U.S. news
How to Eat Better (Without Breaking the Bank)

How to Eat Better (Without Breaking the Bank)

Better / Diet & Fitness
Coast Guard Searching for Florida-Bound Plane That Went Missing Near the Bahamas

Coast Guard Searching for Plane Missing Near the Bahamas

NBC Miami
Penn State Pledge Timothy Piazza Would Have Helped, Girlfriend Says

Penn State Pledge Would Have Helped, Girlfriend Says

U.S. news