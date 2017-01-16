As Donald Trump talks publicly about the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, Jacob Soboroff travels to Tijuana to see how one company is helping those who have been deported.
‘Don’ Being Covered on Trump Inauguration-bound Potties
The great port-a-potty cover-up of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has been solved.
As workers prepare for the Jan. 20 inauguration, someone placed blue tape over the name of the company — "Don's Johns" — a business which has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events. The tape is blocking out the company's name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.
Inaugural Parade Performers Include Midwest Groups
The Presidential Inaugural Committee has released what it’s calling the “initial list” of groups who will participate in the parade following President-elect Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.
Those from the Chicago area include a delegation from Bourbonnais’ Olivet Nazarene University, as well as the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team from Three Oaks, Michigan.
The Olivet Nazarene marching band has about 140 members, while the Three Oaks Drill Team has members will include 18 horses.
The drill team has been fundraising to cover the cost of the trip, about $18,000. Members of the team range in age from seven to mid 60’s.