Donald Trump's Campaign Energized Anti-Muslim Hate Groups, SPLC Says

After he spent years pushing the false, racially-charged conspiracy that President Barack Obama was born in Africa, Donald Trump ran a deeply divisive and controversial presidential campaign. He labeled Mexican immigrants as criminals, accused a federal judge of bias due to his Mexican heritage, proposed banning Muslims from traveling to the United States, and threatened to sue women who accused him of sexual misconduct after a 2005 audiotape leaked showed Trump bragging about touching and kissing women without their consent.

As president-elect, however, Trump promised to unite America, something that will be a high bar for the most unpopular president in modern polling history.

"To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people. It's time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me," Trump said in his victory speech on election night.

We'll watch for how Trump turns these words into actions: How do his policies affect the groups who felt most alienated by his campaign? What do his poll numbers say about his progress in uniting the country? What does the data show from civil rights groups?