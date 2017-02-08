Feedback

Dow Hits 20,000 For First Time In History

Dow Hits 20,000 for First Time in History

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 20,000 in trading Wednesday, marking a historic high and continuing a giddy post-Trump run-up that has seen the major indexes break records almost every day since the election.

Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Win

Dow Hits 20,000 For First Time In History

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Make America Win Again — Whatever That Means

At the core of Trump's political brand is winning. He cast himself, somewhat misleadingly, as a self-made winner who would bring prosperity, and win after win to America.

"We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with the winning," Trump said during the first year of his bid. "Believe me, I agree, you'll never get bored with winning. We never get bored. We are going to turn this country around."

The promise is as vague as it is appealing, but we'll seek to quantify it through data and reporting, asking at every turn: Is America winning? Does unemployment keep falling? What's the labor force participation rate? How's the stock market and housing market? How is America's standing on the global stage? We'll watch for big headliners, or a canary in a coal mine, to keep tabs on this most central promise.

advertisement

Top stories

Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Dismisses Arguments Against Travel Ban as 'Disgraceful' During Sheriffs Conference Trump Dismisses Arguments Against Travel Ban as 'Disgraceful' During Sheriffs Conference Trump Dismisses Arguments Against Travel Ban as 'Disgraceful' During Sheriffs Conference

Trump: Even a 'Bad High School Student' Understands Travel Ban

Donald Trump

Beyoncé Hit With $26M Lawsuit by Slain YouTube Star's Estate Over 'Formation' Sample

Beyoncé Hit With $26M Copyright Suit for 'Formation' Video

NBCBLK
How Satellites Might Help Save the Whales

How Satellites Might Help Save the Whales

Mach / Technology
Mom of Slain Backpacker Slams Trump's False Claim It Was a Terrorist Attack

Mom of Slain Tourist Slams Trump's Claim It Was Terrorism

World
advertisement
Death of Teen Athlete a Reminder That Flu Can Kill Anyone Death of Teen Athlete a Reminder That Flu Can Kill Anyone Death of Teen Athlete a Reminder That Flu Can Kill Anyone Death of Teen Athlete a Reminder That Flu Can Kill Anyone

Teen Athlete's Death Is a Reminder That Flu Kills

Health news
Day Care Worker Nursed Baby Without Consent, Angry Mom Says

Day Care Worker Nursed Baby Without Consent: Mom

U.S. news
Richard Hatch, Captain Apollo in Original 'Battlestar Galactica,' Dies at 71

Richard Hatch, 'Battlestar Galactica' Star, Dies at 71

TV
How to Keep Your Belongings Safe in the Gig Economy

How to Stay Safe in the Gig Economy

Gadgets
Majority in Leading EU Nations Support Trump-Style Travel Ban: Poll

Majority in Leading EU Nations Support Trump-Style Travel Ban: Poll

Europe's Border Crisis
Why These Scientists Fear Contact With Space Aliens

Why These Scientists Fear Contact With Aliens

Mach / Space
Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reunion Photo Using Drone

Say Cheese! Chinese Family of 500 Pose for Epic Photo

World
Warning for Anyone Living in WiFi Connected Smart Homes
Video

Warning to Those Living in WiFi Connected Smart Homes

Security
PyeongChang Winter Olympics: 'Snowboarding Big Air' Near the DMZ

What is 'Snowboarding Big Air?' We'll Find Out in Year at Winter Games

World