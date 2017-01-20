Dresses and Prayer: Inauguration, a Day of Tradition

After an election won by an unconventional candidate, Inauguration Day will likely be a return to traditions that have held for decades, if not longer.

When President-elect Donald Trump meets President Obama at the White House before being sworn in, he will be following an example set in 1877 by Rutherford B. Hayes, who, after a historically contentious election, met with Ulysses S. Grant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. before heading to the Capitol building.

The morning prayer service the president-elect and incoming First Lady Melania Trump attend at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the morning of Trump’s inauguration was first enshrined as an inaugural tradition by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, when they attended the same service before FDR’s inauguration in 1933.

There are traditions for Melania Trump alone to follow, too. Since William Howard Taft took office, first ladies have been donating their dresses to the Smithsonian Museum’s “The First Ladies Collection.” Melania Trump, a former model, is expected to carry on the tradition.

The luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has welcomed every incoming president since 1953, save one. At former President Jimmy Carter’s request, there was no luncheon in 1977.

Even the location of inauguration is a tradition, this one started by Ronald Reagan, who was the first president to be sworn in on the west front of the Capitol building.

The Obama’s have their share of tradition to follow. In addition to meeting the President-elect before the first family and first family to-be head to the Capitol, the Obamas will leave Washington aboard Marine One, as every departing First Family has done since 1977.