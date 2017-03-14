Dueling Princes: One Saudi Gets Lunch With Trump, His Rival Gets A Medal

If you want to know which of two rival princes is winning the battle for power in Saudi Arabia, just look at who's in Washington and who isn't.

Mohammed bin Salman, the 31-year-old deputy crown prince and defense minister, is at the White House today lunching with President Trump. Sources report there will be additional place settings for chief strategist Steve Bannon and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who’s been tasked with finding solutions to broader Middle East issues.

Bin Salman is also expected to meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo while in town. On the agenda, the continuing civil war in Yemen, the Iranian nuclear deal, and stabilizing world oil prices. Big talk at a big table.

Compare that to the consolation prize Mohammed Bin Nayef, the 57-year-old crown prince and interior minister, received in late January. CIA Director Mike Pompeo was in Saudi Arabia to present MBN, a long-time U.S. favorite and counter-terror expert, with the George Tenet Award.

According to the Saudi news agency, the award was given for "excellent intelligence performance, in the domain of counter-terrorism and his unbound contribution to realize world security and peace." It sounds more like a gold watch.