June 24

THE ROLE MODEL: Transgender high school teacher Dustin Rader wants to be the role model he never had.

PRIDE MEANS: "Loving yourself and extending that love to others. If you love yourself — and I don't mean just being selfish, I mean really loving and caring for yourself — you become happier, and (this is going to be cliche) happiness is contagious. That's why Pride parades are so exuberant. It's people loving themselves and sharing that love with others."