Feedback

Dustin Rader

June 24

THE ROLE MODEL: Transgender high school teacher Dustin Rader wants to be the role model he never had.

PRIDE MEANS: "Loving yourself and extending that love to others. If you love yourself — and I don't mean just being selfish, I mean really loving and caring for yourself — you become happier, and (this is going to be cliche) happiness is contagious. That's why Pride parades are so exuberant. It's people loving themselves and sharing that love with others."

#Pride30: Trans Teacher Dustin Rader Wants to Be Role Model He Never Had

“Even if it’s hard to come out, even if it’s scary, somebody’s got to do it, and I’ll do it," transgender high school teacher Dustin Rader told NBC Out.

 Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Pride30

Dustin Rader

June 24

THE ROLE MODEL: Transgender high school teacher Dustin Rader wants to be the role model he never had.

PRIDE MEANS: "Loving yourself and extending that love to others. If you love yourself — and I don't mean just being selfish, I mean really loving and caring for yourself — you become happier, and (this is going to be cliche) happiness is contagious. That's why Pride parades are so exuberant. It's people loving themselves and sharing that love with others."

#Pride30: Trans Teacher Dustin Rader Wants to Be Role Model He Never Had

“Even if it’s hard to come out, even if it’s scary, somebody’s got to do it, and I’ll do it," transgender high school teacher Dustin Rader told NBC Out.

 Read Story

Bruce Cohen

June 16

AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER: The Oscar-winning producer of "American Beauty" was most recently one of the executive producers behind ABC's LGBTQ miniseries, "When We Rise."

TESTIMONIAL: Bruce Cohen was nominated for NBC Out's #Pride30 list by singer Melissa Etheridge, who said Cohen is an "amazing person" and credited him with inspiring her to come out publicly. "He has taken his fire inside about his desire for equality, and he's created art with it, which is one of the greatest ways to change our society," Etheridge added.

83rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Alberto E. Rodriguez

#Pride30: Oscar-Winner Bruce Cohen Is Producing Films—and Activism

Award-winning film producer Bruce Cohen is bringing activism to Hollywood and vice versa.

 Read Story

Ebonee Weathers

June 13

SUPER TEACHER: Two-time San Diego teacher of the year Ebonee Weathers wants her students to have the support she lacked while a student.

PRIDE MEANS: "Pride means valuing who and what you are and not being afraid of it and sharing it with the world."

#Pride30: Middle School Teacher Ebonee Weather Raises a Hand for Equality

Two-time San Diego teacher of the year Ebonee Weathers wants her students to have the support she lacked while a student.

Read Story

Aidan DeStefano

June 12

STUDENT ADVOCATE: DeStefano is fighting for the rights of transgender students, like himself, to use facilities that correspond with their gender identities.

PRIDE MEANS: "Expressing yourself to the fullest and loving yourself no matter what people think."

#Pride30: Student Advocate Aidan DeStefano Fights for Trans Kids’ Rights

DeStefano is fighting for the rights of transgender students, like himself, to use facilities that correspond with their gender identities.

Read Story

Jenny Miller

June 11

TWO SPIRIT PHOTOGRAPHER: Indigenous queer photographer Jenny Miller is shining a spotlight on Alaska's LGBTQ and Two Spirit communities.

FUN FACT: "When I was eight years old, I learned how to ride my first dirt bike."

Jenny Irene Miller

#Pride30: Photographer Jenny Miller Is Celebrating Two Spirit Identities

Indigenous queer photographer Jenny Miller is celebrating and recognizing Alaska's LGBTQ and Two Spirit communities.

Read Story

Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas

June 10

PASSIONATE PASTOR: Rev. Cazares-Thomas is helping members of his congregation come to terms with their identity and their faith.

PRIDE MEANS: "A sense of purpose, a sense of commitment, a sense of achievement and paying it forward. A sense of feeling secure enough about myself. That I have nothing to fear from someone else's judgment or success."

#Pride30: Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas Helps LGBTQ Community Keep the Faith

Rev. Cazares-Thomas is helping members of his congregation come to terms with their identity and their faith.

 Read Story

Fran Dunaway

June 9

INNOVATIVE ENTREPRENEUR: Dunaway's company makes body positive underwear for women regardless of where they fall on the gender spectrum.

FUN FACT: "Before I became an entrepreneur, I was an avid video game player and for years played World of Warcraft as a level 80 gnome rogue named Franzie."

Shena Lee

#Pride30: Unapologetic 'Tomboy' Fran Dunaway Is an Entrepreneur With a Cause

Dunaway's company, TomboyX, makes body-positive underwear for LGBTQ people regardless of where they fall on the gender spectrum.

 Read Story

Anare Holmes

June 8

FEARLESS FIREFIGHTER: The Atlanta firefighter is dedicated to saving lives and building community.

PRIDE MEANS: "Pride is a semblance of the courage that it took for people to stand up for themselves. All of it stems from the nightclub brawls that trans women were fighting in New York City on Christopher Street."

Steven R Dewberry

#Pride30: Firefighter Anaré Holmes Is Saving Lives, Building Community

Anaré Holmes, a firefighter and LGBTQ liaison at Atlanta Fire Rescue, said he is challenging how people envision the American hero.

 Read Story

Chase Strangio

June 7

JUSTICE WARRIOR: American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Chase Strangio is building a case for trans liberation.

FUN FACT: "I know every word to every song in 'The Little Mermaid' and often sing it to my kid to annoy her."

Molly Kaplan

#Pride30: ACLU Lawyer Chase Strangio Is Fighting for Trans Justice

Strangio was part of transgender teen Gavin Grimm's legal team, and he served as lead counsel for former Army private Chelsea Manning.

 Read Story

Hannah Hart

June 6

YOUTUBE STAR: Hart got her start making "My Drunk Kitchen" videos, but the content creator has since used TV, films and books to share her message.

TESTIMONIAL: Hannah Hart was nominated for NBC Out's #Pride30 list by GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who called Hart a “Jill-of-all-trades who is using her platform to promote LGBTQ acceptance and to support LGBTQ youth.”

Robyn Von Swank

#Pride30: Hannah Hart Is Using Her Platform to Promote LGBTQ Acceptance

YouTube star Hannah Hart, who got her start making "My Drunk Kitchen" videos, has since used TV, films and books to share a positive message.

 Read Story
advertisement

Top stories

Shelpy Lum / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack

Trump AWOL on Stopping Next Russian Election Hack

Nightly News
Jim Seida / NBC News
'Ear Hustle': Podcast Unchains Voices From Behind Prison Walls

'Ear Hustle': A Podcast From Behind Prison Walls

U.S. news
Poll: Democrats, Republicans Divided on Virginia Shooting Motivation

Democrats, Republicans Divided on Virginia Shooting Motivation

Meet the Press
China Landslide: At Least 15 Killed as 120 Feared Buried in Mountain Village in Sichuan

At Least 15 Killed as 120 Feared Buried in Huge Landslide

World
Britain Investigates After U.K. Lawmakers Hit by Possible Cyber Security Attack

U.K. Lawmakers Hit by Possible Cyber Security Attack

World
advertisement
Texas Mother Accused of Leaving 2 Children to Die in Hot Car to Teach a 'Lesson' Texas Mother Accused of Leaving 2 Children to Die in Hot Car to Teach a 'Lesson' Texas Mother Accused of Leaving 2 Children to Die in Hot Car to Teach a 'Lesson' Texas Mother Accused of Leaving 2 Children to Die in Hot Car to Teach a 'Lesson'

Texas Mom Charged After 2 Toddlers Found Dead in Hot Car

Hot Cars and Kids
Inside the Health Care Bill: Trump Wanted 'Heart.' He Didn't Get It

Inside the Health Care Bill: Trump Wanted 'Heart.' He Didn't Get It

Congress
CIA Chief Pompeo: Trump Is a 'Serious Consumer' of Intelligence

CIA Chief Says Trump is 'Serious Consumer' of Intelligence

Politics News
Huge, Homely Mastiff Named Martha Wins World's Ugliest Dog

She's Huge and Homely: Meet the World's Ugliest Dog

U.S. news
Brexit Vote, One Year On: Seaside Town Grapples With Looming Divorce
Video

Brexit, One Year On: Seaside Town Grapples With Looming Divorce

Brexit Referendum
Teen From Mumbai Slum Dances Way to New York Ballet School

Teen From Slum Dances Way to U.S. Ballet School

U.S. news
Madrid's Already Massive Pride Parade Goes Global for WorldPride

Madrid's Already Massive Pride Goes Global for WorldPride

NBC OUT
U.S. Military's Vital 'Doomsday Planes' Damaged in Tornado

U.S. Military's Vital 'Doomsday Planes' Damaged in Tornado

National Security
#Pride30: Trans Teacher Dustin Rader Wants to Be Role Model He Never Had

Trans Teacher Dustin Rader Wants to Be Role Model He Never Had

NBC OUT