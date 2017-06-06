Dylan Dreyer

Boston University

MAJOR: Film and Television

FUN FACT: Kornacki's freshman floor was one of the few that had internet capabilities, prompting a wave of visitors. "I guess it made me more popular."

ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Don't worry too much. Even if your kid seems unsure what he or she wants to do and you know [they're] going off in some direction that makes no sense to you...they are going to feel a lot better about that direction if they are the ones that work through it."