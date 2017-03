Yasir al-Silmi, a former Guantanamo detainee, was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Yemen last week.

Al Silmi was detained at the U.S.military prison in Cuba from 2002 to 2009.

The same U.S. airstrike killed Mossad al-Adnani, who was the emir of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in the Yemeni governorate of Abyan, as NBC News reported Friday.