Get a Glimpse of the Great American Eclipse in 360 Video

Take in the spectacular solar eclipse from the deck of the USS Yorktown in South Carolina. 

by

WATCH: Get a 360 look inside a puppy-filled TODAY studio!

TODAY’s beloved puppy with a purpose, Charlie, reunited with his five sisters and their mom and dad. It is the first time the whole family has been together since last summer, and they’re all making strides toward becoming guide and service dogs. Check out a 360-degree video below, and watch the full segment here

Winter Storm Stella Envelops New York’s Times Square

Experience what it was like to drive down Seventh Ave. and through Times Square as Winter Storm Stella hit New York City. 

Hundreds Of Thousands March For Women In Washington

Travel along the route of the Women’s March in Washington D.C., virtually experiencing the emotions, music and landmarks amid hundreds of thousands of demonstrators. 

Watch the Inauguration of Donald Trump in 360-degree video

Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Watch the livestream on Facebook here, then just move your phone or click-and-drag with your mouse to explore the historic scene from all angles. Catch more of NBCNews.com's Inauguration coverage here.

Fly through the Fall Foliage of New England | 360 Video

Beautiful autumnal colors persist throughout and above the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford, Connecticut despite the drought-like conditions of the summer of 2016. Bartlett Arboretum C.E.O Jane von Trapp gives us a tour and while some leaves have dropped earlier than normal, the annual display of fall is in full peak , with cool air and shorter days to follow.

Spooky Scenes: Take a 360-Degree Paranormal Tour of Fort Delaware

Go inside Fort Delaware, which housed nearly 33,000 Confederate prisoners during the Civil War. About 2,500 prisoners of war died there, and now countless stories of shadowy figures, doors slamming and other unexplained events lead some paranormal investigators to believe that the fort is haunted by the spirits of former inhabitants.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join a VR event with Chuck Todd

Virtual Democracy Plaza, an extension of NBC News’ Presidential Election headquarters, is hosting a free virtual reality event with "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.

He'll break down the latest polls and the top races to watch on Election Day in a conversation with NBC News editor Carrie Dann. It'll take place Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. RSVP here.

Tweet your questions with the hashtag #MTPinVR.

How to join:For the full VR experience, attend the events via the AltspaceVR app on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Samsung Gear VR. For the 2-D experience, join using a PC or Mac computer. All these event will stream on AltspaceVR’s YouTube account.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Watch the full Steve Kornacki VR event

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki joined visitors in Virtual Democracy Plaza to analyze the latest presidential election polling after the first debate and to chat about battleground states.

RSVP for future VR events here, and watch the full event below.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join NBC talent and more in virtual reality events

In the lead up to presidential elections, NBC News transforms Rockefeller Center into Democracy Plaza — an interactive celebration of American citizenship and our political history. This year, NBC News is extending this experience to virtual reality. 

NBCNews.com is launching Virtual Democracy Plaza with our partner AltspaceVR. NBC talent will host events in our virtual reality recreation of the plaza through Election Night, including debate watch parties, live Q&A discussions with political experts, political comedy shows, and more.

Want to join? RSVP for events here

Miss any event? Watch Al Roker launch the space and answer questions, and see Steve Kornacki discuss the state of the race after the first presidential debate.

