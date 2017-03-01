Fact Check: Are 94 Million Americans Really Out of the Labor Force?

“Our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan's life, from reaching those in need,” President Trump said, speaking of a young woman living with Pompe Disease who was in the audience. "If we slash the restraints, not just at the FDA, but across our government, then we will be blessed with far more miracles like Megan."
The Facts: Former FDA officials tell NBC News that the process has already been streamlined, and can't get much faster.
"Every administration for the last 40 years has talked about speeding up drug approval," Dr. David Kessler, who headed the FDA in the 1990s, told NBC News this month. "The reality is that we're the fastest in the world. If you get sick … chances are if you live in the United States, you are going to have access to a drug first. It's going to be approved first in the United States.
“94 million Americans are out of the labor force. Over 43 million people are now living in poverty, and over 43 million Americans are on food stamps," President Trump said.
The Facts: The labor force number is technically correct, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but extremely misleading. He's adding together out of work Americans with those who aren't working out of choice or circumstance, including everyone from high school students to disabled Americans to retired seniors and stay-at-home moms. According to PolitiFact’s careful math, the real number Americans who are out of work and in the job market is 21 million, a quarter of Trump's number.
He is correct to say that 43 million are on food stamps and in poverty.
“Since my election, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart and many others, have announced that they will invest billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs," President Trump said.
The Facts: Not so fast.
Trump routinely overstates his involvement in these announcements. In most cases, the decisions that created jobs were made — and often announced — before Trump took office. Several CEOs have praised Trump for advocating pro-business policies, but none have credited his involvement in these job-making moves. Some have outright disputed it.
"I wish I could give him credit for this," Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said recently. "But the thinking was in place beforehand."
Lockheed Martin's jobs were part of a deal to grow fighter jet production for the U.S.; Intel had announced the jobs weeks before Trump took credit for it; Softbank's investment was announced weeks before the U.S. election.
“We’ve saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price of the fantastic — and it is fantastic — new F-35 jet fighter,” President Trump said.
The Facts: Experts say the price cut was in the works well before Trump got involved, and the Pentagon announced a rough price cut days before Trump met with jet maker Lockheed Martin's CEO. PolitiFact and the Washington Post rated this claim mostly false and false.
“By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will … make our communities safer for everyone,” President Trump said.
The Facts: Trump, who has often talked about violence committed by undocumented immigrants, has said he'll enforce immigration laws by deputizing local police, but law enforcement experts tell NBC News that this is likely to drive crime up — not bring it down — as communities stop reporting crime and cooperating with the police for fear of deportation.
Police rely on family and friends outing criminals, experts stressed in interviews.
"It's hard enough to get someone to tell on their friends and family" without threatening them with deportation, one expert said.
“We have begun to drain the swamp of government corruption by imposing a 5-year ban on lobbying by Executive Branch Officials, and a lifetime ban on becoming lobbyists for a foreign government," President Trump said.
The Facts: True. Trump enacted this change by executive order on the eighth day of his presidency. But he also made it easier for former lobbyists to join the executive branch if they deregistered, revoking a 2009 order blocking individuals who had worked as a lobbyist in the previous year from taking administration jobs.