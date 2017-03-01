Fact Check: Are 94 Million Americans Really Out of the Labor Force?

“94 million Americans are out of the labor force. Over 43 million people are now living in poverty, and over 43 million Americans are on food stamps," President Trump said.

The Facts: The labor force number is technically correct, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but extremely misleading. He's adding together out of work Americans with those who aren't working out of choice or circumstance, including everyone from high school students to disabled Americans to retired seniors and stay-at-home moms. According to PolitiFact’s careful math, the real number Americans who are out of work and in the job market is 21 million, a quarter of Trump's number.

He is correct to say that 43 million are on food stamps and in poverty.