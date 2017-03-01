Fact Check: Trump Claims the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines Create 'Tens of Thousands' of Jobs

"Obamacare is collapsing — and we must act decisively to protect all Americans," President Trump said.

This depends on your definition of "collapsing." A record number of people — more than 9.2 million— signed up for Obamacare for the 2017 coverage year. Premiums on the Obamacare exchanges are going up: They rose by an average of 22 percent this year, but a recent report found that was an expected adjustment because the premiums were artificially low the year before. Health insurance premiums had been rising long before the ACA became law.

But that doesn't mean that insurers aren't worried. Insurers say they're struggling to make money and that they've been hurt by expensive customers who use special enrollment periods to sign up for coverage only when they need help paying big medical bills.

Despite its flaws, polls have indicated that voters want to keep many, if not most, aspects of the law. They like provisions that stop insurers from capping benefits, refusing to cover people with preexisting conditions, and allowing adult children up to age 26 to stay on their parents’ policies.