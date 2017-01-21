'Fight Song' Singer Says Permission Wasn't Granted for Trump Celebration Performance

The singer of the hit song and Hillary Clinton campaign anthem "Fight Song" said she did not give permission to a musical act that played the piece during a President Donald Trump celebration Friday night.

The Piano Guys claimed on Twitter that their performance of the song at the Liberty Ball was not intended to mock Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and said it "had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics.”

Singer Rachel Platten on social media Friday said The Piano Guys did not ask permission and “nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight.”

The Piano Guys acknowledged that they did not ask permission but said, "We love Rachel and we love her song."