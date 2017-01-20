Financial Markets Dip During Donald Trump Inaugural Address

Financial Markets shed gains made early in the day just as newly sworn-in President Donald Trump began his inaugural address.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed roughly 52 points at about 12:03 p.m., about a minute after Trump began delivering his first speech as president.

The S&P 500 dropped roughly 6 points, and the Nasdaq composite trimmed about 13 points of the day's gains.

The three indices continued to trade above their open, and rose slightly before dropping again.

A little less than 40 minutes after Trump delivered his speech, the Nasdaq had dropped about 30 points from the day's high, while the S&P 500 dipped another 4 points.