Flynn, Manafort Are Key Figures In Russia Probe Mueller Will Lead

If you were waiting for an infelicitous comment caught on a hot mic to make this latest Trump firestorm complete, worry not.

During the Coast Guard commencement ceremony Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Sec. John F. Kelly joked that Trump should use the ceremonial saber he was holding on the media. The moment was first noticed by CNN producers, and confirmed by NBC News.

Needless to say, we'll be keeping our ceremonial shields close.