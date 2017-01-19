Hanging With the D.C. Pot Group Rolling Joints for Inauguration Day Protest

DCMJ, an advocacy organization that helped pass the marijuana legalization law in D.C., plans to "smoke out" Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 by passing out at least 4,200 marijuana cigarettes, or joints, near Dupont Circle. They then plan to march toward the National Mall and light up at exactly four minutes and 20 seconds into the president-elect's speech, protesting both the new president and his pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.
Girls Scouts Defend Involvement in Trump Inauguration
The Girl Scouts of America, the popular, over 100-year-old youth organization, defended their participation in the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in light of some criticism for their involvement.
It was revealed this week that the Girl Scouts would march in an inaugural parade on Friday. The Boy Scouts of America, as well as several military and veterans' organizations, will also be participating, but the presence of the Girl Scouts has stoked controversy in light of Trump's controversial history of making sexist statements about women, as well as numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him. Trump has vehemently denied the claims against him.
In an exclusive statement to NBC News, the Girl Scouts, which has been appearing at inaugural events throughout their history, defended their role in the festivities while acknowledging the "strong public response" to their participation in both the march on Jan. 20 and the Women's March on Washington the following day.
Bush Senior Sent Letter to Trump Explaining Inauguration Miss
Former President George H.W. Bush sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump last week explaining why he won't be able to attend the inauguration this Friday.
Bush senior was hospitalized days later as a precaution after experiencing "shortness of breath," his office confirmed early Wednesday. We have the latest here.
Across America: Hopes and Fears in Michigan Ahead of Inauguration
Lester Holt is in the land of “Reagan Democrats,” who delivered big for Donald Trump in 2016, to hear their hopes and fears as Trump prepares to become president.
Springsteen Cover Band Drops Inauguration Performance
The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band that has been playing for more than 21 years, will no longer be performing at the Garden State Inauguration Ball, the band announced Monday.
“Our decision is based SOLELY on the and (sic) gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band,” the band said in a statement on their website. “Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.”
Springsteen campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the election and was often a harsh critic of President-elect Donald Trump.
“Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone in September 2016. “The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it's a tragedy for our democracy.”
The band isn’t the first among Trump’s performers to get cold feet. Award-winning Broadway star Jennifer Holliday dropped her inaugural performance last week after facing backlash from the LGBT community.
“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country,” Holliday wrote in letter announcing the decision to fans. “Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs.”
100 D.C. Restaurants and Shops Pledge Inauguration Weekend Profits to Charity
One hundred Washington D.C. restaurants, shops and bars are turning Donald Trump’s Inauguration weekend into a fundraiser for charities like Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union through a fast-growing effort called All In Service DC.
The initiative aims to use the weekend to create “inclusive spaces” in the community; restaurants and businesses choose the amount of funds they want to contribute, and a charity they want to support, before being listed on the website. After launching Dec. 28th with 15 venues on board, they hit 100 on Tuesday morning with D.C. hot spot Bad Saint signing on to support art charity Transformer, the group told NBC News.
All In Service DC spokeswoman Sarah Massey, the publicist who helped get the industry-grown effort off the ground, said the initiative was a "demonstration of love and compassion" and celebration of D.C. diversity.
RareSweets owner Meredith Tomason said she felt the political environment had made reproductive rights and domestic violence a “taboo thing to talk about” so a portion of her profits are going to Planned Parenthood and Becky’s Fund. Both groups will receive half of the 12 percent of profits the bakery is setting aside from the weekend.
Julie Wineinger, the owner of clothing and gift shop Willow, told NBC News she’s giving 10 percent of all sales to Mary’s Center, a health clinic that serves underinsured residents regardless of their ability to pay.
“They do great work, especially in light with potentially millions of people losing healthcare, I think it’s a really important cause right now,” Wineinger said.