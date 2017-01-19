Hanging With the D.C. Pot Group Rolling Joints for Inauguration Day Protest

The Girl Scouts of America, the popular, over 100-year-old youth organization, defended their participation in the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in light of some criticism for their involvement.

It was revealed this week that the Girl Scouts would march in an inaugural parade on Friday. The Boy Scouts of America, as well as several military and veterans' organizations, will also be participating, but the presence of the Girl Scouts has stoked controversy in light of Trump's controversial history of making sexist statements about women, as well as numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him. Trump has vehemently denied the claims against him.

In an exclusive statement to NBC News, the Girl Scouts, which has been appearing at inaugural events throughout their history, defended their role in the festivities while acknowledging the "strong public response" to their participation in both the march on Jan. 20 and the Women's March on Washington the following day.

