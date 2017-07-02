Feedback

Has President Trump 'Made America Great Again?'

President Donald Trump ran and won on an blanket promise to “Make America Great Again.”

Has he?

Trump, for his part, says his agenda is "doing very well despite the Witch Hunt," his term for the ongoing investigations into whether or not his campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. In a June tweet, he touted "massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!"

But the president has yet to sign a piece of major legislation. He’s touched on a slew of his priorities through executive orders, including many to remove regulations he believes hurt business and the federal government, but working with Congress has proved to be a major barrier to efforts on infrastructure and health care.

Five months into his administration, and on the Fourth of July, we're using Trump's campaign slogan as a lens to evaluate promises kept and promises broken. Click the issues on the left to see what actions Trump has taken (or not) on immigration, uniting the country, infrastructure, health care, and more.

