Hawaii Challenges Enforcement of Trump Travel Order

Just hours after the Trump administration's travel order went into effect, the state of Hawaii went to federal court Thursday to challenge it, saying the order barred too many people.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Trump's order could be enforced in part until the court makes a final ruling on the order later this year. The order went into effect at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The ruling allowed Trump to impose a 90-day ban on travelers from six countries — Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen — as well as a 120-day ban on any refugees who have no "bona fide relationship" with an entity or person in the United States.

Pentagon Weighs More Aggressive Role in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is considering an expanded and more aggressive role in Afghanistan, one that would include the American military once again targeting both Taliban and Haqqani network fighters, according to four U.S. defense officials.

Both Pentagon and White House officials have been considering the expanded authority for several months as they have worked through a strategy review for Afghanistan

Supreme Court Reinstates Much of Trump's Travel Ban, Will Hear Case in Fall

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Terrorism?

Status: Some action, progress stalled or unknown

During the campaign, Trump said a Muslim ban would make America safer from terrorist threats, later walking that back slightly before his election to be a ban on people traveling from certain countries.

As president, he signed two executive orders temporarily banning refugees and citizens of several Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States, but both orders were quickly challenged on legal grounds. The first order's immediate implementation resulted in chaos at the nation's airports and borders before being stopped by the courts, while the second order was blocked by the courts before implementation.

Trump promised to "destroy" ISIS as a candidate, and his first public effort against the terror group was certainly a headline maker. The U.S.military dropped the so-called “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan, where ISIS was believed to be establishing a new foothold in the border region near Pakistan. The impact on the terror group is still unknown.

U.S. Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS Target in Afghanistan

Fact Check: Trump Quotes Mattis Claiming the SEAL Raid in Yemen Yielded 'Vital Intelligence'

"I just spoke to General Mattis who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies,'" President Trump said of the raid in Yemen that killed Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.

NBC News Investigations' reporting disputes this claim. Multiple sources, including senior U.S. officials in different parts of the government with knowledge of the situation, told NBC News that last month's deadly commando raid, the first of its kind approved under Trump, has so far yielded no significant intelligence. But as NBC reported yesterday on "Nightly News," Department of Defense officials and military officials push back on that and insist they have obtained "significant intelligence," including data on explosives, according to a senior U.S. official cited by the AP. 

Yemen Raid Had Secret Target: Al Qaeda Leader Qassim Al-Rimi

Fact Check: Trump Claims Media Don’t Cover Terrorist Attacks, but Archives Say Otherwise

Inside the Navy SEAL Raid That Killed SEAL, American Daughter of al-Qaeda Leader

William Campbell / Corbis via Getty Images
Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids

'It's Everywhere Again': Meth Surges in U.S.

U.S. news
Courtesy Kelly Stahlman
For Colorado Mom, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal

Medicaid Fight Is Deeply Personal For This Colorado Mom

Congress
Health Secretary Tom Price on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

Health Secretary on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

EXCLUSIVE
ISIS Militants Live Among Liberated Civilians in Mosul, Say Residents

'We Know Them Very Well': ISIS Living Among Civilians in Liberated Mosul

World
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Nightly News
NBC News
Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Inside the Philippines Raid That Turned Up Sex-Trade Data

EXCLUSIVE
Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom

In Rural America, Medicaid Cuts Threaten to Upend Lives

Politics News
Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

NBC OUT
Qatar Crisis: Deadline to Meet Arab Neighbors' Demands Looms

Deadline to Resolve Qatar Crisis Looms Over Gulf

World
The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters
The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters

Nightly News
Trump's White House off to Slow Start With Spanish Speakers, Activists Say

White House Accused of Ignoring Spanish Speakers

White House
Faith Leaders Pray for Victims, Call for Change After Little Rock Club Shooting

Faith Leaders Call for Change After Little Rock Club Shooting

U.S. news
Marijuana Fans Cheer as Recreational Pot Goes on Sale in Nevada

Buyers Cheer as Recreational Pot Goes on Sale in Nevada

U.S. news
NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

Space