Here's Why We're Tracking Trump's Core Promises

Amid the laundry list of promises and constantly evolving policy platform that marked the Trump White House bid, a set of primary goals persisted: Curb immigration, repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, create jobs for Americans, defeat 'radical Islamic terror' and rebuild American infrastructure, to name a few. Trump's core promises defied party-line politics as much as they stuck to them, and united a surprising coalition of voters that drew historically white, working-class Democrats into a conservative coalition that fueled the reality television star to a surprising victory in November. In the hands of an outsider candidate bent on shaking up Washington D.C., his promises were a triumphant strategy.

Now, they are the test of his his presidency. Continue reading...